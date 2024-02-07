Meriton Suites Appoints G Squared For Digital Strategy, Media & Search

Meriton Suites, Australia’s largest owner-operator of apartment-style hotel suites, has appointed digital consultancy G Squared to lead digital strategy, paid media and search engine optimisation.

G Squared, which won the business following a pitch, was selected to support Meriton Suites’ ongoing hotel growth and to drive online bookings, as well as incorporating their online shop.

The independent Sydney consultancy was selected based on a full funnel digital strategy geared towards delivering a substantial performance uplift with an integrated approach, leveraging paid and organic tactics based on market and business needs.

For more than 20 years, Meriton Suites has been the market leader in apartment-style hotel accommodation with 23 locations and 6,204 hotel suites located across Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne and the Gold Coast.

George Photios, director at G Squared, said: “The hotel accommodation sector is an incredibly competitive one and as the leader in hotel apartments Meriton Suites has ambitious objectives to further strengthen its digital footprint while continuing to drive direct bookings to its portfolio of properties. We are delighted to be working with such an iconic Australian hospitality brand and will bring our specialist technical expertise to ensure they remain the destination of choice for holiday and business travelers.”

Miriam Nagib, national marketing manager, Meriton Suites, added: “G Squared demonstrated a strategic understanding of our business needs and a strong track record in partnering with digital facing consumer brands. We look forward to working with them to deliver on our goals across the year ahead.”

Meriton Suites is the latest new business win for G Squared and follows its appointment by leading online marketplace, Gumtree, to drive search and deliver improved customer experiences following a multi-agency pitch.