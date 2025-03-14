MediaNewsletter

Melissa Doyle Features On The Limitless Equation’s Second Episode

Chloe Hooper, founder of Bare Feet and former head of growth marketing for PHD across Asia Pacific, has released the second edition of her The Limitless Equation podcast, featuring TV and radio presenter Melissa Doyle AM.

The Limitless Equation is a year-long investigation and celebration of women, designed to help them unlearn their limits in business through investing in self-belief.

In this latest episode, Doyle opens up about her own doubts and, at times, lack of self-confidence.

There is also a bonus episode coming soon, after what Hooper described as “Amazing”.

You can listen to The Limitless Equation on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

