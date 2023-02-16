Melbourne Demons Partner With Protein Yoghurteer YOPRO

Danone’s high protein brand, YOPRO, will help fuel the Demons’ journey in 2023, with the popular yoghurt brand signing on as a major partner of the club.

The new partnership will see YoPRO’s high-protein products integrated into Melbourne’s training and game nutrition, fuelling players across both its AFL and AFLW programs.

Melbourne lead performance dietitian, Lisa Middleton, said the yoghurts will aid in preparation and training by  delivering a range of nutrients important for athlete health. “Protein is an essential part of an athlete’s nutrition plan, for muscle building and maintenance as well as recovery. YoPRO’s yoghurts are packed with high quality protein, rich in essential amino acids, making them a great post-training or post-game snack. They also taste delicious, which is a win with the players. We look forward to YoPRO’s products complementing our overall nutrition plans, to help the players perform at their best.” said Middleton.

Melbourne CEO, Gary Pert, was also pleased to welcome YoPRO to the club.  “In getting to know the team at YoPRO, you get a sense of the priority they place on performance and improvement,” Pert said. “Supporting Australian athletes, from the elite level to grassroots, really is at the core of their mission, which is why we feel so proud to welcome them to Melbourne. We look forward to building a strong partnership with YoPRO in 2023 and beyond.”

Senior brand manager of protein and wellness at Danone, Xavier Gonzalez, added: “We’re thrilled for YoPRO to be joining the Melbourne Football Club and supporting their elite AFL and AFLW programs,” Gonzalez said. “Having worked closely with a range of athletes, including midfielder Christian Petracca, we believe our range of tasty high protein and no added sugar yoghurts are the perfect fit to support the players throughout the day.”

