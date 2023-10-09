Melbourne Comms Agency Papermill Appoints Sarah Young As MD

Melbourne Comms Agency Papermill Appoints Sarah Young As MD
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Integrated full-service communications agency Papermill has announced its most significant hire to- date, unveiling agency veteran Sarah Young as the first managing firector in the company’s 14-year history.

Young steps into the role following her position as managing director at iD Collective. Throughout her career she has amassed over 17 years’ experience across independent agencies, leading integrated brand campaigns for clients within the consumer, retail and lifestyle industries.

Young will round out the director team alongside founder and director Ashleigh Spencer-Shirley, strategy and operations director Nate Richardson and client services director Lucy Wilkinson, allowing the agency to drive further growth and capitalise on new market opportunities.

L-R: Nate Richardson, Ashleigh Spencer-Shirley, Sarah Young & Lucy Wilkinson 

The move is set to strengthen the agency’s consumer offering, complementing the existing property, corporate and lifestyle arms of the business.

“The time is right to bring on a danaging director to lead the next phase in Papermill’s growth. Having started this business with nothing but a laptop on my kitchen bench in 2010 to creating the multi- service agency we are today, I’m incredibly proud of the organic business growth and reputation that we have fostered.

“We have such a talented director team in place that each bring different skillsets to underpin our multi-service offering and we are now primed for our next phase with Sarah and Nate at the helm.

“Sarah’s appointment will see her focus on new opportunities and business streams in the markets we are known for, while also expanding our consumer and lifestyle division – ultimately allowing me to focus on my true passions which are media strategy, issues management and client retention.”

“We were fortunate enough to retain almost all of our clients through COVID who valued our input as a strategic partner. We are now a much stronger business for it with a clear vision of the path ahead and our service expertise,” founder and director Ashleigh Spencer-Shirley said.

Incoming managing director Sarah Young knew the role was right for her when she met with Spencer-Shirley, with the two aligning on their vision for Papermill.

“Ashleigh has built such a strong team and an incredible reputation in the industry. Knowing we align on values and vision, I’m really excited to work with her and the wider team throughout the next evolution of Papermill,” Young said.

The agency’s tagline of “more than a PR agency” underpins its holistic approach to communication campaigns, with industry expertise encompassing traditional and paid media, organic and paid social, events and activations, marketing, partnerships, and community relations. Whilst Paperweight, Papermill’s content-creation sister agency, offers bespoke photography, design and branding.

Papermill’s client roster includes ISPT, The GPT Group, Charter Hall, Schnitz, City of Melbourne, the Australian Interior Design Awards and Australia’s new private wellness club Saint Haven.




