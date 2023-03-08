Mediahub Wins Bosch’s Media

After a highly competitive pitch, Mediahub has been selected as the media agency of record across Australia and New Zealand for Bosch, a home appliance brand owned by BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, Europe’s leading home appliance manufacturer.

Mediahub will be responsible for all media strategy and buying across all platforms for Bosch’s entire appliance portfolio, including kitchen, dishwasher, and laundry appliances.

Mediahub’s executive director for APAC, Andrew Livingston (lead image), said Bosch was ‘drawn to the agency’s highly strategic approach to brand growth, combined with its global-scale tools and technology’.

Livingston said: “In our solutions we always look to push further, perform better, delivering media experiences that influence behaviours and create an emotional connection with customers.”

He continued: “Bosch aims to continue its journey of digital transformation and was seeking an agency to help leverage all digital platforms in more innovative and intelligent ways, which is exactly the proposition we offer here at Mediahub.” Adding that,

“Bosch and the BSH family of brands is a highly respected global company and we are excited to be partnering with them on the next phase of their marketing journey’

BSH head of marketing, Roberto Finamore said: “We were wholly impressed with the team’s strategic thinking, collaboration, and approach to our brief plus the agency’s extensive experience in running multi-market campaigns in APAC and specialised expertise in New Zealand.

“We are looking forward to working together and watching how their expertise translates through their media systems and processes to take our business forward.” Finamore concluded.

Strategic planning across both markets has commenced immediately with the first campaigns expected in market by mid-year.