Mediabrands Restructures Mediahub Leadership, As Sue Squillace Returns As Mediahub CEO

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Mediabrands Australia today announces a leadership restructure of full-service agency Mediahub. This follows the resignation of Mediahub’s Executive Director APAC, Andrew Livingston who is relocating to the UK.

Mark Coad, CEO Mediabrands said: “Andrew shared his intent to relocate to the UK some time ago which provided Mediabrands, together with Mediahub’s joint venture partner, Attivo Group, with an opportunity to assess the structure and leadership of the agency and map a clear way forward to evolve and strengthen the company in line with market demand.”

Effective immediately Sue Squillace (lead image) has been appointed CEO Mediahub ANZ, overseeing the Mediahub Sydney and Perth offices, as an extension of Mediahub’s JV partnership. Livingston will partner with Squillace over the coming weeks to transition the Mediahub clients and team in Sydney.

In her new role Squillace will consolidate Mediahub’s offering as a standalone, full-service media agency working alongside Mediabrands’ agencies UM and Initiative, that will also operate as a hub with sister agency 303 MullenLowe (part of Attivo Group). She will continue to sit on Attivo’s ANZ leadership team providing high level strategic approaches and integrations across 303 MullenLowe and other Attivo agencies in ANZ, and will also join the Mediabrands Executive Leadership Team.

Coad continued: “Restructuring Mediahub’s leadership and reinforcing the business as a standalone full-service media offering, alongside UM and Initiative, demonstrates Mediabrands’ commitment to finding new solutions that accelerates growth for our business and for our clients.

“Given Sue’s enviable media background, and role within Attivo, she makes the perfect leader to evolve and grow Mediahub’s offering. She will now focus on driving sustainable growth outcomes for Mediahub’s clients, leveraging Mediabrands’ global network, and future proofing the business as it navigates the complexity of the industry’s rapidly changing tech and digital landscapes.

“It is this continual journey which ensures Mediabands maintains its market leadership position, enabling us to fulfil our client’s rapidly diversifying needs and successfully achieve their growth ambitions,” Coad concluded.

The leadership restructure also marks the next phase in the evolution of the joint venture between Mediabrands and Attivo, as both organisations look to reorganise their media capabilities.

Cam Murchison, CEO Attivo said: “The new Mediahub offering, led by Sue’s strong experience, will provide the perfect combination of a local, full-service media capability backed by the scale of a global network, with access to the creative, strategic and digital power of 303 MullenLowe.

“With her business acumen and strategic thinking, supported by the buying, tech and digital capabilities of Mediabrands, Mediahub is well positioned to offer its clients efficiencies and innovative solutions that will add real value to their business.”

Newly appointed CEO Mediahub ANZ Sue Squillace said: “Media continues to be a power driver of business growth, and having a model that reflects both current and future client demands is a business imperative. After some time reviewing our offering with market and client consultation, we believe these changes will provide Mediahub with a competitive advantage, reflecting what clients have been asking for. It also ensures it has the backing it requires in the future as economic pressures continue to bite. Now is the time to accelerate, and bring bigger and better ideas and solutions to the table.

“Mediahub is now in a strong position to offer its clients the power of an indie backed by the capabilities of a global network, with all the tools, technology and data that go with a joint venture. Teamed with the opportunity to tap into the creative powerhouse that is 303 MullenLowe, it provides a market leading offering,” she concluded.

Mark Coad said Livingston’s vision, strategic direction and dedication has played an integral role in shaping the company’s offering and positioning it as a strong market contender.

Coad said: “During his 7 years at the helm Andrew’s ongoing commitment to innovation, client service and fostering a collaborative culture has resulted in Mediahub’s continued expansion and strengthened market presence. We thank him for his dedication and achievements and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

In Australia, Mediahub is a joint venture between Mediabrands and Attivo.