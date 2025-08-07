Jason Behan Launches Apocalypso, Distribution & Monetisation Venture To Navigate Content Landscape

International media strategist and executive Jason Behan has launched Apocalypso, a media monetisation and distribution service designed to equip producers with tools and strategies to navigate the evolving global content landscape and secure long-term commercial success.

Apocalypso offers commercial strategy and global distribution services across the full content spectrum – from theatrical features and streaming series to short-form social content and emerging platforms like AVOD and FAST.

With more than two decades of industry experience, Behan has held senior acquisition and distribution roles at Universal Pictures Australia and Beyond, and more recently led strategic partnerships at digital first media firm Totem Network. He brings experience in commercialising content across global markets and formats – including films, factual, genre, and kids’ entertainment.

“Apocalypso is built for the realities of modern media. Today, it’s not just about getting your project seen – it’s about making sure it gets paid. We’re here to help producers reframe, refine, and monetise their content with clarity, experience, and the leverage to secure better deals,” Behan said.

Leading the slate is Jimmy Barnes: Working Class Man, with Apocalypso appointed as theatrical and home entertainment distributor. With Apocalypso’s strategic guidance, the film has secured the world premiere at MIFF 2025 and CinefestOZ in Western Australia. Additional Sydney screenings are scheduled to be announced later this year, with further national distribution to follow.