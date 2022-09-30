McDonald’s Plays The Nostalgia Card, Releasing Happy Meals For Adults

McDonald’s in the US has announced plans it will be selling Happy Meals for adults – including a toy – for a limited time from October 3.

The Happy Meal for grown-ups is part of the fast food chain’s collaboration with streetwear fashion label Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM).

McDonald’s will also release a tees, hoodies, and special collectibles which, according to the fast food giant, “further explores the storytelling between the two brands, showcasing Cactus Plant Flea Market’s uncanny ability to tap into deeply specific nostalgia.”

Each adult Happy Meal comes with the choice of either a Big Mac or a 10-piece McNugget, along with an order of medium fries and a drink. Also included will be a redesigned McDonald’s figurine, featuring the Hamburglar, Birdie, Grimace and Cactus Buddy!, a new character designed by CPFM.

The fast-food chain showcased the figurines in a recent tweet.

Customers will be able to order the Happy Meal in-restaurant, in the drive-thru, by delivery or on the McDonald’s App.

McDonalds’ USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, Tariq Hassan, said of the marketing stunt: “We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans.”