M&C Saatchi’s LIDA Employees Sent Home Over Coronavirus Scare

M&C Saatchi’s CX arm LIDA has told some of its Sydney office employees to work from home Friday and Monday following a coronavirus scare.

Multiple sources told B&T a relative of one of LIDA’s employees was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus after developing flu-like symptoms on Wednesday, and subsequently diagnosed Thursday.

A staff email sent to employees said while the employee of the relative with the virus is fine, the agency is following precautionary advice from NSW Health and has told staff members who the employee has been in contact with this week to self-isolate and work from home today and Monday.

You can read the email below.

M&C Saatchi Group general manager Nat Brady told B&T: “A relative of an M&C Saatchi staff member has been diagnosed with the virus.

“To reduce any risk, and safeguard the health of our staff and clients, we have taken the precautionary measures of having some members of the team work from home today and Monday to isolate them. No one in the business has contracted the virus.”

The news follows OMD Sydney closing its office last week over a coronavirus scare, which ended up being negative.

Meanwhile today, OOH player JCDecaux and media giant ViacomCBS have shut their Sydney offices today amid coronavirus fears.