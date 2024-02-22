M&C Saatchi Gets New Global Boss In Marketer Zaid Al-Qassab

M&C Saatchi has announced that its new global CEO is Zaid Al-Qassab, currently CMO of the UK’s Channel 4.

Al-Qassab replaces Moray MacLennan who stepped down in October.

“I have long admired M&C Saatchi’s creativity and industry-leading work and I am delighted to be joining one of the most recognised advertising brands in the world,” Zaid said.

“I believe M&C Saatchi has a unique growth opportunity, capitalising on its combination of advertising and specialist marketing services, and its unrelenting focus on creative solutions built on client understanding, with an agile, global, integrated offer.”

Al-Qassab will get his feet under the desk at the M&C offices on 14 May. He has helmed Channel 4’s marketing department since 2019 and its award-winning creative agency 4Creative and its digital content and brand entertainment agency 4Studio.

He was previously the chief brand & marketing officer of BT and spent nearly 20 years at Procter & Gamble, in marketing and commercial roles, including as managing director of the health & beauty division for the UK & Ireland.

Al-Qassab currently serves as non-executive director of the Advertising Standards Authority, a role he has held since 2018.

“The advertising and marketing landscape is fast-moving and a modern, forward-thinking, agile leader like Zaid will help shape M&C Saatchi for excellence on the global stage, supported by our exceptional regional leaders across the UK and globally. It is truly an exciting moment for us,” said Zillah Byng-Thorne, executive chair at M&C Saatchi.