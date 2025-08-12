MBCS Integrates Kinesso’s Creators & Content Team

Full-service creative agency MBCS has announced the integration of Kinesso’s creators and content team.

The integration follows the recent appointment of Matt Holmes as MBCS’s head of creative strategy and ideation.

Led by Alexis Whelan, the creators and content team will be at the forefront of social strategy, influencer marketing, and community management. Whelan reports to MBCS MD, Harry Preston.

“This evolution allows us to bring together the strategic expertise of Kinesso’s influencer and community team with the creative firepower of MBCS. The result is a stronger, more connected offering for our clients, who are increasingly seeking integrated content ecosystems that can deliver both cultural relevance and measurable impact,” Preston said.

“The move represents a deliberate step toward unifying content creation and content activation under one roof, ensuring a more seamless, agile, and insight-led approach for clients. It also mirrors similar structural integrations taking place across global markets, reinforcing the group’s commitment to delivering consistent and scalable content solutions,” he added.

“We’ve always believed in the value of creators and communities in building meaningful brand engagement. Joining MBCS gives us the chance to deepen our impact and collaborate with creative specialists. We couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead,” Alexis Whelan said.

The creators and content team bring relationships with clients from across IPG’s agency portfolio, including Dyson, MLA, New Balance, Old El Paso, HBF, NRMA Insurance and King Living, and will provide a further service offering option for existing MBCS clients such as LEGO, GMSV, and Better Beer.