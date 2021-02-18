Maximus Launch ‘More Drink, More Do’ Campaign Via Clems Sydney
Sports drink brand Maximus has launched the ‘More Drink, More Do’ campaign, focusing on the extra hydration that Australians can get from drinking Maximus.
The campaign launched on 15th February across video and out-of-home. James Deysel, Frucor Suntory Head of Hydration, said, “not only are Aussies spinning plates to keep up with everything; those plates are stacked sky high and there’s always more to do.”
“Aussies aren’t happy to simply rest on their laurels or do a half job – they often need that extra hydration to push through and do more.”
The campaign was developed with the creative team at Clemenger BBDO Sydney.
Brendan Willenberg, Sydney ECD for Clemenger BBDO, said, “leaping off from the great work we did on Maximus Game On, this has been an awesome opportunity to create the new brand platform for Maximus.”
“It’s been great to launch something that will guide their comms, NPD and partnerships for years to come.”
Maximus is also running a cash draw as part of their promotion, called ‘More Drink, More Cash’.
Credits
Client: Maximus, Frucor Suntory
Agency: Clemenger BBDO Sydney
Photography: Steve Greenaway
Retouching: Dave Mercer
Media: OMD
