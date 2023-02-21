Matt Rowley Replaces Nicole Bence As IAB Australia Chair

Matt Rowley, CEO of Pedestrian Group, has been reappointed as the IAB Australia chair following the departure of Nicole Bence from Seven West Media.

The appointment marks a return for Rowley, who had previously served as IAB chair from 2019 to 2021.

Rowley is not the only appointment, however. Vanya Mariani, commercial director – media (sales & customer solutions) for Carsales, has been elected deputy chair.

Caroline Oates, head of YouTube; Sarah Myers, general manager – audience & marketing at REA Group; and John McNerney, Yahoo’s senior director – platforms, have joined the Board, with Andrew Brain stepping in to represent Seven West Media.

IAB Australia CEO Gai Le Roy said of the appointments, “2023 is shaping up as a milestone year for our industry and I’m delighted to have such a robust and representative Board to support our work. With more than 175 media, ad tech and marketing member organisations, IAB Australia is well placed to ensure we continue to support the digital advertising ecosystem.”

Rowley is CEO of Pedestrian Group, home of Pedestrian.TV, VICE, The Chainsaw, Refinery29, Gizmodo, Lifehacker, Business Insider, and Kotaku, as well as OpenAir Cinemas. Pedestrian Group is owned by Nine Entertainment.

In her role as commercial director at Carsales, Mariani oversees all sales and customer solutions activity for the company and has worked with carsales.com for more than 13 years.