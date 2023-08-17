Matildas Show We Need “Locker Time” At Work: Nike’s Aussie Boss Uses World Cup To Give WFH The Boot

The Matilda’s performance at the World Cup has shown that businesses need to get staff back in the office for “locker time,” according to Nike’s Pacific vice president and general manager, Ashely Reade.

Reade said that playing a team sport growing up stands people in good stead for entering the workforce thanks as you understand “the encouragement, connection and recognition,” that is necessary to be part of a collective effort.

“Sport and business are beautifully intertwined that way,” he said before explaining that Nike — which is the official kit supplier for the Tillies — only allows staff to work from home on Mondays and Fridays.

“We still think we’re better together, so we want to make sure we’ve got that “locker time”, Tuesday to Thursday,” he explained.

“It’s really hard to build culture if you don’t have consistency of connection. It just is. We want to make sure we are in there for the moments that matter and the energy that is created.”

Working from home has been a constant source of consternation within businesses in adland and beyond. Often, bosses will talk about the importance of connection between staff to generate ideas and imbue the business with a sense of energy. However, staff — and some employment experts — believe that the freedom to work from anywhere that they received during the pandemic is not only better for staff but also for the business.

“I’ll spend a considerable amount of time in the morning, just to get around and connect with staff,” Reade told the Australian Financial Review.

“That first 30 minutes when you’re in, having those connection points, having a conversation and feeling the pulse of the business and recognising people who have done great things is a great way to connect with your team.”

However, social media users were not convinced by Reade’s arguments. One wrote on Facebook:

“Lol – who’s gonna tell this guy they’re a football team that need to be in the same place to play football.”

Another said:

“Given it’s a home World Cup, and they are doing so well, by the same logic, I guess it also shows the benefits of working where you are most comfortable.. you see, we can all spin things to suit our argument.”

Another wrote:

“Let it be the workers choice.

“The only ones who seem to be against WFH is those involved in the Real Estate industry.

Going to be interesting when the Commerical leases signed before Covid expire, it will probably be a bloodbath.”