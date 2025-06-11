Match & Wood Take Rare Approach Appointing Simon Crouch For Data Scientist Role

Independent media agency Match & Wood has appointed Simon Crouch to the newly created role of data scientist, a rare position in the media agency landscape and a strong signal of the company’s commitment to a shift in the media agency model.

With over 12 years’ experience across management consulting, business intelligence, and data science, he joins Match & Wood’s strategy team, reporting to Ryan Hancock, national strategy and planning director. This follows the appointment of Josh Popow as strategy advisor in November, and sees Match & Wood continue to hone their strategic focus.

Crouch is based in Match & Wood’s Melbourne office and will work across the agency’s national client portfolio. His appointment deepens the agency’s data offering and further strengthens Match & Wood’s ability to deliver sophisticated data-led strategy that goes beyond media metrics to unlock business impact for clients.

“From my first conversations with Match & Wood the energy, care and ambition of the team really stood out to me,” commented Crouch on his appointment. “Data is clearly embedded in how they think and work, and I love their approach and dedication to the evolving media landscape. That combination made it an easy decision to come on board.”

“Simon brings a new dimension to our strategic capabilities,” said Hancock. “His experience across data science and business intelligence is helping us solve client problems in smarter ways using predictive analytics, advanced modelling, and clear storytelling, which is the future of strategy.”

“Hiring Simon is a direct reflection of our approach to the craft of media, and our belief that data science and strategy belongs at the heart of the modern media agency,” added Christopher O’Keefe, chief operating officer.

“As the industry becomes more complex and accountable, rigour and evidence-based thinking is how we unlock stronger outcomes for clients today and stay ahead of where the industry is headed.

“Simon also joins the team responsible for the continuous development of Campfire, our proprietary data platform, which is our single source of truth and the foundation of our automation and AI ecosystem.”