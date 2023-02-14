Mastercard’s Australian Open Campaign Prooted Priceless Positivity, Via McCann

At this year’s Australian Open, Mastercard launched an integrated campaign designed to use the Open as a springboard to positively influence Australia’s growing culture of inclusivity.

Created by McCann, the integrated campaign featured across online film, radio,

print, out of home, PR, experiential, digital, and social.

The campaign’s 30-second film features Mastercard Ambassador and former World No. 8, Alicia Molik; Paralympic Gold Medallist, Heath Davidson; Blind & Low Vision (BLV) Australian B2 Champion , Courtney Webeck; BLV Australian B3 Champion, Mick Leigh; and Mastercard Ambassador and former World No. 1, Jim Courier, all sharing what is priceless to them.

The film went live on 16 January and ran until 29 Jan on BVOD, online, social, and on-ground at Melbourne Park. The concept also featured across radio, print, out of home, digital, and social.

Mastercard’s PR for the campaign focused on BLV tennis. According to new research two-thirds of disabled Australians felt that there is not enough representation of disable people in sports. To showcase this gap, Molik played a game with Webeck and Leigh wearing blackout simulation glasses.

Richard Wormald, division president, Australasia, Mastercard, said: “Mastercard has been a long-term partner of the Australian Open and this year’s campaign has been a very special project. Mastercard is on a mission to make the world more connected and inclusive so it was proud to raise the profile of Blind and Low Vision tennis from grassroots level and champion these athletes.

“This campaign shows that tennis has the power to give blind and partially sighted people a new sense of independence and that’s exactly what Mastercard isstriving to achieve through the launch of Touch Cards later this year.”

Credits:

Creative: McCann

Experience: Octagon

Social: We Are Social

PR: Eleven

Media: Carat