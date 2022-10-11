Marketing Guru Al Ries Has Passed Away

Marketing Guru, Al Ries has tragically passed away at 95 years old.

Ries remained active as Chairman of his consulting firm, RIES Global, until the end. The company is taken over by his daughter Laura Ries and the CEO of RIES Global, Simon Zhang.

At the beginning of the 1970s, Ries and his former partner Jack Trout revolutionised the world of marketing with their Positioning concept.

Today, it has become one of the world’s most well-renowned strategy concepts of all time. Going from a small term originally introduced to and used in the advertising world, Positioning has today become part of almost every strategy-, brand- or marketing concept.

Ries was the author of the best-selling marketing book Positioning: The Battle Of Your Mind. It has sold more than 4 million copies sold globally, it is one of the best-selling marketing books of all time.

Besides Positioning, Ries authored several other bestselling books, including Marketing Warfare and The Fall of Advertising and The Rise of PR.