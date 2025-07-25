AdvertisingNewsletter

Marketing Agency Media In Action Appoints New Senior Leadership Team

L-R: Daren Polo, Mia Vicary, Serafina Angeli.
Media In Action, a boutique integrated marketing agency, has announced two senior appointments. Serafina Angeli has been named head of branding and publicity, and Daren Polo has been named head of performance.

The announcement follows founder and director Mia Vicary’s recent recognition in B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards in the Entrepreneur category.

Media In Action recently collaborated with AI consultancy firm AI2Easy, introducing an “agency brain” that learns from client feedback and streamlines workflows.

Angeli will lead the agency’s earned division, overseeing PR, influencer marketing and branding. She brings a background in fashion, beauty, hospitality and wellness.

Polo will head the performance division, managing paid social media, SEM and SEO.

Founded in 2019, Media In Action is an independent agency led by a team with over 30 years’ combined experience shaping digital strategies for brands including Samsung, Nike and Adore Beauty. Its core divisions — paid, owned and earned media — are each led by specialists.

Media In Action has expanded its luxury and lifestyle portfolio with new client wins.

Leading the charge is the newly rebranded Visy Dior Hotel (formerly Rydges Norwest) – a venture by seasoned hotelier and events entrepreneur Giovannino J F Navarra, operated under the La Vie Hotels & Resorts umbrella. Media In Action will lead a  rebrand, website rebuild, and end-to-end marketing campaign to elevate the hotel’s presence in the premium hospitality space.

Pallas Couture, the global bridal house, and Dubai Property Playground, a new brand reshaping how Australians invest in Dubai’s booming real estate market, alongside aesthetic clinics across Sydney and NSW have also been welcomed on board.

These latest partnerships join the agency’s record of work with brands including Synergie Skin, Crown Group, SKYE Suites, and XGIMI Global.

