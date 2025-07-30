Marcus Tesoriero & Kent Boswell Launch Australia’s First Fully AI-Powered Film Production Company

Creative and production duo, Marcus Tesoriero and Kent Boswell have launched AiCandy, the country’s first creative and fully Ai-powered film production company. The next-gen studio blends human ideas with the power and efficiency of Ai production, offering a revolutionary new model for brands and advertising agencies ready to evolve at the speed of culture.

AiCandy’s mission is to harness the full capabilities of Ai to make impossible ideas, possible. Whether agencies bring a killer script to produce or brands would like an entire campaign dreamt up from scratch, AiCandy exists to support and supercharge the creative process from start to finish, with an extra layer of human ideation and Ai-powered production craft.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch our hybrid solution which will be a game-changer for the creative and production industry”, said Boswell, co-founder and head of production, AiCandy. “Our offering isn’t just about speed or efficiency; it’s about unlocking new ways to tell stories, solve problems, and bring ideas to life. This is the future of creativity and production, and we’re proud to be

leading the charge.”

Backing the launch is an award-winning roster of some of the world’s leading Ai-native film directors, signed exclusively with AiCandy. Each brings deep storytelling instincts, generative Ai expertise, and world-class cinematic vision. From broadcast television commercials and brand platforms to long-form content and immersive digital experiences, AiCandy’s model aims to democratise creativity, enabling ideas once hamstrung by traditional budgets to finally come to life.

“We see AiCandy as the next evolution of human creativity and Ai film production, together under one roof,” said Tesoriero, co-founder and head of creative, AiCandy. “It’s been over six months in the making, and we’re absolutely pumped by the level of pre-launch interest we’ve already gathered. There’s a huge wave of brands, agencies and production teams eager to explore the boundaries of Ai, and we’re proud to have the tech, talent and a global roster of Ai film directors to deliver it.

“So dust off the bottom-drawer ideas, because now we can help bring to life those impossible productions you always dreamed of making.”

AiCandy’s work spans five key pillars: Creative, Strategy, Production, Innovation and Entertainment – all flavoured with Ai-enhanced workflows and rapid iteration capabilities. With its roots in Australia and a global vision, AiCandy is poised to help lead the next chapter of storytelling.

Designed to move faster, work cost-effectively and produce breakthrough creative outcomes, for brands of all sizes.