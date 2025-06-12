Man Of Many Partners With ProRata.AI For Fair Compensation & Attribution As AI Squeezes Publishers’ Revenue

Man of Many has partnered with ProRata.AI, a technology company dedicated to creating a sustainable and equitable model for publishers in the era of artificial intelligence.

Through this partnership, Man of Many will license its extensive catalogue of content to ProRata.AI’s answer engine, Gist.ai.

The collaboration addresses the growing industry challenge of AI platforms scraping content without adequate compensation or credit, ensuring that Man of Many is fairly remunerated and properly attributed whenever its journalism and expertise are used to generate AI-powered answers.

ProRata.AI’s model differs from typical AI licensing deals by offering a recurring, performance-based revenue share. Using a proprietary Attribution Engine, ProRata.AI calculates the precise contribution of each publisher’s content to a given answer and shares half of all platform revenue with its content partners on a pay-per-use basis.

“The rise of generative AI presents a critical inflection point for publishers,” said Scott Purcell, co-founder of Man of Many. “For too long, the digital ecosystem has devalued the work of creators. We cannot allow a repeat of the past, where platforms are built on the back of our content without fair exchange. Partnering with ProRata.AI allows us to proactively shape a future where high-quality journalism is properly valued and sustainably funded. Their attribution-first model is the ethical framework the industry needs.”

Unlike large language models that train on vast, undifferentiated data from the open web, Gist.ai generates answers exclusively using content from its licensed publisher partners. This creates a controlled, high-quality information environment, reducing the risk of misinformation and ensuring users receive answers grounded in trusted, expert sources.

“We are thrilled to welcome Man of Many, a leader in premium lifestyle content, to our growing network of world-class publishers,” said Josh Freeman, VP of business development at ProRata.AI. “Our mission is to protect and advance human creativity. By providing the tools for transparent attribution and fair compensation, we are building the essential infrastructure for publishers like Man of Many not just to survive, but to thrive in the age of AI.”

Man of Many joins an esteemed group of over 500 global titles partnering with ProRata.AI, including The Atlantic, The Guardian, Vox Media, and Fortune, all committed to establishing a new industry standard for the ethical use of content in generative AI.