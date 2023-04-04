Mamamia’s New Podcast ‘But Are You Happy?’ Asks High-Profile Aussies The Questions You’re Not Supposed To

    Hosted by executive editor, Clare Stephens, “But Are You Happy?”, is the latest addition to Mamamia’s leading podcast line-up.

    Stephens asks questions about jealousy. And failure. About doubt and regret. And whether the moments the world told them would make them happy actually did.

    Each episode, Stephens talks openly with high-profile Australians who appear to have it all – whether that’s fame, money, a successful business, or a dream job – about what’s behind their public successes and whether it’s truly made them happy.

    “The idea for ‘But Are You Happy?’ came from the types of conversations I found myself having with the people in my life,” said host, Stephens. “While I had felt throughout my 20s that people were trying to out-do each other with success and achievements, attempting to curate a life based on how it looked, about three years ago, something changed. That timing, of course, was no accident. I think when the world fell apart, we all realised: what’s the point in the competitiveness and the busy-ness and the ambition and the fancy job title and the things we’ve all been told we want, if we don’t have what’s truly important? What’s the point in any of this if we’re not happy?”

    Flex Mami, Steph Claire Smith, Alex Dyson, Zara McDonald and Michelle Andrews from Shameless Media, Toni Lodge, and Georgie Tunny, are among the guests who will join Clare throughout the series for vulnerable conversations that you won’t hear anywhere else.

    “I hope ‘But Are You Happy?’ encourages Australian women to take off their armour and be vulnerable with each other,” said Stephens.

    “We have a saying here at Mamamia that somewhere, someone has a wound the shape of your words, and sharing your regrets, your failures, and your own experiences with happiness, is ultimately a gift for that person.”

    A sneak peek of “But Are You Happy?” lands on Tuesday, April 4, with new episodes set to drop every Thursday for the next eight weeks.

    “But Are You Happy?”s executive producer is Tia Ucich, with assistant production from Clare O’Halloran. The Head of Podcasts is Elissa Ratliff.

    Listen at mamamia.com.au/podcasts, in the Mamamia app, or wherever you get your podcasts

