Magnum Proves Classics Can Be Remade With Remix Of One Of Kylie Minogue’s Biggest Bangers
Magnum ice cream, the world’s authority on pleasure, has partnered with legendary chart topper and Australian icon Kylie Minogue and South Korean dance music icon Peggy Gou to create a supercharged and rearranged version of the 2001 classic Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

Two decades following the single’s debut, the collaboration will see the two musical icons come together in a remixed version of the music video and full-length track, set for release on Thursday 19th May in Cannes, where Magnum has taken residence for over a decade.

Kylie and Peggy, both known for their bold and unapologetically fearless attitude, have paired the unique sounds of two iconic eras of music in the new remixed track, teased on Magnum’s TikTok. One of the most celebrated names in contemporary club culture, Peggy’s natural feel for the warmth, joy and freedom of house and techno music made a perfect pairing to ultimate Australian noughties icon Kylie and her timeless hit ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’, reminding us that Classics Can Be Remixed.

Magnum believes a day without pleasure is a day lost, and that everyone should be able to pursue what brings them pleasure, whatever this may be. The union between these two unapologetically, bold and fearless trailblazers within music and culture invites you to stimulate your senses and indulge in a new classic experience, guaranteed to never go out of fashion.

The reimagined track and music video explore the union between the world of Korean pop culture and noughties nostalgia, brought to life in a series of stunning film and stills, adorned with illustrations by Seoul based creative Seo Inji.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kylie said: “I can’t quite believe it’s been twenty years since I released this song! I’m a big fan of Peggy and I’m so excited for everyone to hear this remix!”

Peggy said: “Partnering with one of my musical icons to remix what is an undisputed club classic is a dream come true. From personal experience, ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ is one of those songs that transports, moves and uplifts people all over the world. Classics like this never go out of style but I’ve loved being able to put my own personal stamp on such a legendary track. To be able to bring a modern-day house sound to this legendary track shows us that classics never go out of style and I can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

On 19th May, and for the first time, Kylie and Peggy will debut the new track at Magnum’s iconic beach in Cannes with Pleasure Seekers able to stream the track via Spotify and watch the remixed music video via Kylie’s and Magnum’s YouTube channels.

Headlining the evening entertainment at Magnum’s annual party in Cannes, Peggy Gou will perform an exclusive 90-minute set for party goers, showcasing a global first release of the remixed 2001 track ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’. Sharing the performance with Pleasure Seekers virtually through their social channels, Magnum will stream exclusive content available on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

