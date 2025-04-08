MediaNewsletter

MAFS Stars Dominate Australia’s Fastest Growing Creators

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
3 Min Read
L:R MAFS participants Jamie Marinos and Dave Thomas.

Participants from Channel 9’s Married at First Sight (MAFS) have dominated Fabulate’s March rankings for the fastest growing Australian creators.

On screen couple Jamie Marinos and Dave Thomas both did particularly with both establishing substantial followings in many cases with profiles of more than 100,000 followers.

Other experiment participants to grow substantial social followings (between 75k-100k) during the 2025 season, including brides Awhina Rutene, Rhi Disljenkovic, Carina Mirabile and Katie Johnstone, who left relatively early in the experiment. MAFS groom Billy Belcher has also established an Instagram following of more than 80,000 followers.

“Australians always fall in love with MAFS and in particular the show often launches a number of the participants’ careers as creators,” said Lucy Ronald, Fabulate’s head of strategy and talent. “This year Jamie and Dave both have built significant followings across TikTok and Instagram as have a couple of the other brides from the season.”

Marinos’ strongest following is on Instagram where she has high engagement with a primarily female audience aged 25-34. Likewise, Thomas also performed well on the platform with an even larger female audience but lower engagement.

Ronald also noted two grooms Elliott Donovan and Adrian Araz, who had captured plenty of headlines through the season, have not done so well on Instagram though their TikTok followings had grown to 129,000 and 74,000 respectively.

Outside of MAFS centre creators, the March rankings were dominated with a mixture of different creators on the list.

“Outside of MAFS participants the things we clearly see coming through the rankings, each month, is a broad diversity of creators covering everything from beauty, to fishing and home improvement,” said Ronald.

Each month, Fabulate uses data from its Discovery Platform to help marketers and agencies identify the best up-and-coming Australian creators on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. The company also secured a spot in the top 10 of the prestigious Deloitte Tech Fast 50 last month.

Below are the five fastest-growing creators across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (7/4/25): Drama Peaks In MAFS Season Finale & Australian Idol Crowns 2025 Winner
  2. TV Ratings (31/3/25): MAFS’ Jacqui Tells Ryan “In A World Of Red Flags, You Are The Red Carpet” During Final Vows
  3. TV Ratings (06/04/2025): Love, Lies & Rabid Hyenas – MAFS Reunion Descends Into Chaos
  4. Match & Wood Founder Lyndelle O’Keefe Talks Motivation On The Limitless Equation Podcast
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

An appropriate reaction to last night's MAFS episode.
TV Ratings (7/4/25): Drama Peaks In MAFS Season Finale & Australian Idol Crowns 2025 Winner
South Australia Showcases Life’s ‘Simple Pleasures’ In New Brand Campaign Via Frame Creative
DoubleVerify’s Imran Masood Jumps Ship To Astus
Lisa Wilkinson Urges Court To Reject Bruce Lehrmann’s ‘Meritless’ Defamation Appeal
Register Lost your password?