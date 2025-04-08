MAFS Stars Dominate Australia’s Fastest Growing Creators

Participants from Channel 9’s Married at First Sight (MAFS) have dominated Fabulate’s March rankings for the fastest growing Australian creators.

On screen couple Jamie Marinos and Dave Thomas both did particularly with both establishing substantial followings in many cases with profiles of more than 100,000 followers.

Other experiment participants to grow substantial social followings (between 75k-100k) during the 2025 season, including brides Awhina Rutene, Rhi Disljenkovic, Carina Mirabile and Katie Johnstone, who left relatively early in the experiment. MAFS groom Billy Belcher has also established an Instagram following of more than 80,000 followers.

“Australians always fall in love with MAFS and in particular the show often launches a number of the participants’ careers as creators,” said Lucy Ronald, Fabulate’s head of strategy and talent. “This year Jamie and Dave both have built significant followings across TikTok and Instagram as have a couple of the other brides from the season.”

Marinos’ strongest following is on Instagram where she has high engagement with a primarily female audience aged 25-34. Likewise, Thomas also performed well on the platform with an even larger female audience but lower engagement.

Ronald also noted two grooms Elliott Donovan and Adrian Araz, who had captured plenty of headlines through the season, have not done so well on Instagram though their TikTok followings had grown to 129,000 and 74,000 respectively.

Outside of MAFS centre creators, the March rankings were dominated with a mixture of different creators on the list.

“Outside of MAFS participants the things we clearly see coming through the rankings, each month, is a broad diversity of creators covering everything from beauty, to fishing and home improvement,” said Ronald.

Each month, Fabulate uses data from its Discovery Platform to help marketers and agencies identify the best up-and-coming Australian creators on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. The company also secured a spot in the top 10 of the prestigious Deloitte Tech Fast 50 last month.

Below are the five fastest-growing creators across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.