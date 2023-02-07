MAFS: Melinda Becomes Unlikely Crusader Of Truth Against Red-Flag-Harrison

Rattled by reports of an over-hasty todger, Red-Flag-Harrison was on the defense during last night’s Married at First Sight, but thankfully, Melinda stepped up as the unlikely defender of truth.

It was the first ‘dinner party’ episode of the year on Channel Nine’s MAFS which is an important part of the ‘experiment’ according to the experts.

Its the part of the show where people who have married a stranger for fame, get to make themselves feel better by having dinner with other people who have married a stranger for fame – all the while hoping that the other relationships are more dysfunctional than their own.

Jesse and Claire, who arrived separately, would have been the natural candidates for ‘most dysfunctional couple’, but Jesse froze under questioning which didn’t have enough longevity to fill up the allotted airtime.

So dysfunctional veterans Bronte and Harrison stepped up.

Protecting himself against love rat reports, a sheepish Harrison opted for the ‘Casanova classic’ of alibis – informing the MAFS couples that he is not, infact, a rat, but was merely the unwilling victim of two crazy women.

“I’ve decided to take him at face value,” says Bronte, convincing absolutely no one, least of all herself.

Keen to not ruin their candlelit dinner with the cutting glare of truth, the other couples happily ‘cheers’ to trust.

It seems Red-Flag-Harrison has got away with it again….

Or has he.

Proving not all heroes wear capes, an eagle-eyed Melinda steps in to save humanity.

“Am I the only one seeing what the hell is going on?” she asks, our last bastion of truth.

She goes on:

“It’s like Harrison has gone around and sprinkled some Harrison bull—t into every single drink. And everyone’s drinking it like, ‘Harrison’s the man.'”

Whilst Melinda’s ruthless nature had initially won her enemies, she goes on to interrogate Harrison with the sort of sharp journalistic rigour that most journalists (including this one) can only dream of.

Over the next few minutes, Harrison responds to her razor-sharp questions with a series of lack-lustre sighs and a face nearly as red as his multiple flags.

“It doesn’t make sense to me. I call bullsh*t,” Melinda says finally. Match won.

Following the awkward exchange, Bronte begins to question her husband Harrison again. Who, with impressive red-flag skill, turns the questioning around on her.

Bronte soon leaves the table crying.

But before you feel too sorry for her, the plot has thickened once again with the Dailymail claiming Bronte knew about Harrison’s outside partner before filming and intended to “put on a show” for cameras.

With such murky behaviour across the board, how can we ever find the truth?

Best get Melinda on it.