Looking To Escape Your Job: New Comp Open For Roaming Travel Reporter Role

Australian travel media brand, Escape has launched a competition to discover its next roaming travel reporter with sponsor Inspiring Vacations.

Escape is looking for a skilled content creator to join the team, based in the Sydney office, for a six-month contract. The winner will get paid to travel to a variety of unique locations, to create

content, capturing their adventures through video which will be shared across Escape’s digital channels.

“Video content plays a key role in today’s media landscape. We’re seeking a relatable and visual storyteller, who is confident both in front of and behind the camera, with the creativity and technical skill to bring Escape’s travel content to life,” said Kerrie McCallum, News Corp Australia’s head of travel.

“The lucky winner will have the opportunity to be a part of the Escape team for six months, exploring the world on six trips with our sponsor Inspiring Vacations while being paid to create content that connects our audience with their ultimate holiday. We believe this is the best travel job available.”

“We’re thrilled to work with Escape on this exciting search for Australia’s next great travel video creator. Travel has the power to move and inspire—and this competition is a brilliant way to celebrate that,” said Paul Ryan, Inspiring Vacations co-founder.

“At Inspiring Vacations, we’re fanatical about helping Australians experience the world through beautifully curated tours across a range of styles and destinations. We can’t wait to see the moments the winner captures across our exceptional range of tours and cruises.”

The competition to find Escape’s roaming travel reporter is now open and runs through to August 31. Judges will select five finalists, and the winner will be announced in early October, 2025.

A consumer marketing campaign will support the competition, with promotion across digital, print, and social channels.