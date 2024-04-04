Live Event Ads Among New LinkedIn Advertising Offering

LinkedIn has introduced Live Event Ads, a new global ad format designed to help companies increase event registrations, build brand awareness, and drive measurable results from event investments.

Live events are gaining popularity as professionals look for new ways to learn and network with their peers and industry leaders. According to LinkedIn data, the number of professionals viewing events on LinkedIn has grown by 34 per cent year-over-year.

To enable companies to reach the right people and deepen relationships by dynamically engaging with prospective buyers, LinkedIn is testing Live Event Ads that will allow them to promote their live event before, during, and after it takes place.

“We’re always considering new ways to reach engaged decision-makers across our community of 1 billion professionals on LinkedIn,” said Matt Tindale, managing director of LinkedIn Australia and head of enterprise solutions, APAC.

“With only 5 per cent of buyers in-market for a new purchase at any given time, it’s imperative for companies to consistently engage their audience in creative ways across multiple channels – from live events to video ads – to ensure their brand is memorable when it’s time to buy. With the introduction of LinkedIn’s Live Event Ads, brands can share their live event with the right people, nurture an online community, and build their brand with decision-makers. This ad format offers brands the opportunity to create an authentic, two-way dialogue with audiences, to bolster trust and reputation”.

In addition to Live Event Ads, LinkedIn is also introducing new ad offerings and measurement tools to help brands drive impact in a competitive environment:

Sponsored Articles: A new ad format that allows brands to sponsor long-form articles and share valuable thought leadership content with the right audience at the right time.

Dynamic UTMs: To help companies better understand campaign performance more efficiently, LinkedIn introduced Dynamic UTMs, which automatically add UTM parameters to track the impact of LinkedIn ads on web traffic.

LinkedIn CTV: To help global brands target and reach audiences based in North America streaming television on connected sets, LinkedIn is introducing LinkedIn CTV, a new ad offering in Campaign Manager. It builds on the success of In-stream Video Ads, which helps customers nearly triple their in-steam video completion rate, and is designed to help brands launch and scale CTV campaigns across LinkedIn’s network of publishers.