AWARD Uni Returns To This Way Up & Revamps Curriculum To Support Creatives

Following its debut in 2023, AWARD Uni returns to This Way Up, AWARD’s signature creative festival, next month with a new lineup of mentors and a revamped curriculum designed to enhance the performance of mid-weight creatives.

The six-session program, developed by Julian Schreiber and a team of CCOs and ECDs, aims to bridge a gap in the market by equipping participants with the skills, critical thinking, and confidence needed to maximise their immediate success and long-term career potential.

“AWARD Uni goes beyond just generating breakthrough ideas; it provides creatives with the tools and knowledge to produce outstanding work that benefits their departments, agencies, and clients,” said Schreiber, partner & CCO at Special Australia.

“Critically, it offers a unique opportunity to learn directly from creative leaders about how they expand the potential of their teams, accounts, and even themselves. These invaluable insights are crucial for thriving in our ever-changing industry,” he added.

The program features prominent facilitators, including Sarah McGregor (Dentsu Creative), Mandie van der Merwe (Saatchi & Saatchi), Jonathan Kneebone (The Glue Society), Barb Humphries (The Monkeys), and Evan Roberts (TBWA).

Participants will delve into topics such as evaluating creative work, effective presentation techniques, selling unconventional ideas, conflict resolution, and optimising creative concepts.

The first two modules of AWARD Uni will be held in person at This Way Up in Sydney on 13-14 August. The remaining workshops will be conducted both online and in person in Sydney and Melbourne, guided by the AWARD Council team, with additional mentors to be announced in the coming weeks.

“AWARD Uni cultivates well-rounded creatives who contribute significantly to their teams, making creative departments more marketing-literate and capable of exceeding expectations,” added Mandie van der Merwe, AWARD chair.

“Training for mid-weight creatives has been the missing link for many agencies in recent years, so this course has been custom-designed to empower participants to take on greater responsibilities and help drive business growth”.