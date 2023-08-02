Lite n’ Easy Eats Out On New Brand Campaign Via Hardhat

Lite n’ Easy, the food delivery service that helps Aussies eat healthy n’ live happy, has launched the second instalment of the “Just good food n’ great results” campaign via independent agency Hardhat.

Off the back of the original series which launched earlier this year, the new series of TVCs returns to the office where we see the same colleagues navigate their way through ridiculous food choices in search of a healthy, tasty meal.

At a time where we’ll go to ridiculous lengths to ensure we’re eating well, Lite n’ Easy has backed its 37 years of experience with a campaign that brings a confident simplicity to the world of healthy eating. No lining up for 40 mins for a sad salad, or meticulously preparing your 13-piece meal – just nutritious food designed by dietitians, prepared by chefs and delivered delicious to you.

Jonathan Heath, creative director at Hardhat said: “For some reason, lunchtime at work seems to be fraught with numerous perils – do you go out, stay in, try to be healthy, treat yourself, opt for takeaway or do you dare microwave last night’s salmon to save some money? It was such a great opportunity to explore and explode this with our now beloved characters, all the while upholding Lite n’ Easy’s simple but confident promise – offering affordable good food n’ great results with zero fuss, zero hassle and zero chance of an HR incident.”

Hardhat Co-ECDs Andy and Hincey said in eerily-perfect unison: “You know you’re onto a good thing when you’re asked for a sequel, so it was a Lite n’ Easy treat to get the band back together and see this trio in action again.”

Simon Northfield, head of marketing at Lite n’ Easy added: “It’s been exciting to continue working with the Hardhat team and evolve this creative piece to deliver our brand’s mission in a way that resonates with our audiences. We’re looking forward to spreading our message further and inspiring more Aussie’s to achieve better health and happiness through good food.”

Hardhat was founded in 2005. The agency creates behaviour change for challenger brands through a combination of creativity and behavioural insights.

Credits
Creative Agency: Hardhat
Client: Lite n’ Easy
Production Company: Poppet
Executive Producer: Nat Taylor Producer: Elizabeth Malcher Director: Julian Lucas Post production: Cutting Edge

