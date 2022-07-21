LiSTNR’S Rom Com Podcast The Younger Man Has Now Hit Spotify

LiSTNR’s first audio rom-com series, The Younger Man, is now available on Spotify for a limited time, following a special distribution agreement.

The Younger Man is based on Zöe Foster Blake’s best-selling book of the same name, which was exclusive to LiSTNR upon its launch, it is now allowing Spotify users access to the new audio rom-com podcast for 30 days from today, 21 July.

The Younger Man podcast series utilised LiSTNR’s unique audio-first production skills and a cast of well-known Australian actors to adapt Foster Blake’s original story to create a new type of audio entertainment for the Australian market.

The Younger Man follows the aftermath of burnt-out businesswoman Abby’s memorable night with a younger man called Marcus and tracks the comedic ups and downs of their relationship trying to overcome their age gap, and the Audio Fiction version adds a few new twists to the story.

Ella Scott Lynch (Amazing Grace, Informer 3838) voices the protagonist Abby, alongside Penny McNamee (Home & Away), Steve Bastoni (Fires, Australian Gangster), Andrea Dimitriades (Clickbait, The Unusual Suspects) and Nicholas Burton (Pieces of Her).

LiSTNR head of content and original podcasts, Jen Goggin, said: “Our first foray into a new genre for Australian podcast listeners has been a stand-out success since its launch last month, and we are excited to extend The Younger Man podcast series to Spotify users.

“The audio rom-com is a fun, compelling and immersive piece of audio entertainment which we are sure will appeal to Spotify’s audience.”