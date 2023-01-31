Linktree Rolls Out New Monetisation Features For Creators

Linktree Rolls Out New Monetisation Features For Creators
Tom Fogden
Tom Fogden
Linktree has rolled out new features that let creators sell products and merch, as well as receive money from their online fans.

Linktree, of course, is the service that lets online creators link out from one social platform to their other ventures they might have on the go. It might be an Instagram page, a newsletter they write, or a link to a website that we profess to have never heard of in the office.

The first of the new features is “Buy Me a Gift.” This lets users accept tips and donations from fans. Linktree does not take a cut and users can send money directly from Paypal, Venmo, credit or debit cards connected with Paypal, and Apple Pay or Google Pay when connected with Square.

Creators can also choose from five emojis that represent a fans gift (☕, 🌮, 🎂, 🍺 or 🎁) and then set a fixed donation amount for each emoji.

The next new feature comes courtesy of a Linktree partnership with SendOwl. This will make it easier for creators to sell and deliver up to 10 digital products.

Creators will be able to sell audiobooks, videos, courses, software, exclusive events, or pretty much any digital good you can think of.

The final new feature is an integration with merch platform Bonfire. Creators will be able to upload their clothing designs to Bonfire, which handles all the printing and logistics. From there, creators will be able to display their merch within their Linktree and diversify their revenue streams.

