Limited Tickets Still Available For First Ever Industry Pantomime

With just over 24 hours to go until the world premiere of Addy Lala and the Mood Tea Thieves, limited tickets are still available for the pantomime, which will run for one night only at the Everest Theatre in Sydney’s Seymour Centre on December 5th.

All in the industry are encouraged to come along to the show produced by Chris Freel (CEO of UnLtd) and Gai Le Roy (CEO of IAB Australia).

All profits from the production will go toward MOOD Tea initiatives to help young people better manage their mental health. “I am thrilled we have found a fun end-of-year event to help raise money for MOOD. Developing a brand-new show in a classic Christmas pantomime format with a wide range of people across the industry has been a lot of fun and the money raised will go directly towards funding mental health programs for young people in Australia,” said Le Roy.

The production will have all the hallmarks of a classic pantomime with lush costumes and a humorous look at our industry and the themes of 2023. It will tell the tale of a poor young media sales rep, Addy, struggling to meet targets. One day, Addy overhears a group of peers with a magic phrase that may just change her chances of success.

“There has been a lot of conjecture and industry gossip around this event – who will sing, what jokes made it into the final script, has the cast learnt their lines, is there an afterparty? You will just have to come along on the night to find out,” said Le Roy.

Tickets for the game-changing industry-first event are available here.