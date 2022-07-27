“Life Is All About Growing Through Experience”: 10 Of The Best With Finecast’s Ben Apfel

Getting tired of our 10 of the best content? We hope not, because we’ve still got plenty of fantastic adland minds to delve into with this awards hype series.

Best piece of career advice?

A colleague once said to me life is all about growing through experience, collaboration, building friendships, and hustling to deliver good – “Light Tomorrow with Today”.

Best agency in Australia at the moment (that’s not yours) and why?

A toughie, but I’m going to say Mediacom. The team produce stellar branding work for some of Australia’s biggest brands – KFC, Uber, Mars, UPI. They’ve had some huge recent client wins (Coke & Bayer) and I can’t wait to see what happens with the Essence merger and Pat Crowley at the helm

Best leader in diversity/inclusion and why?

Dylan Alcott – He’s smashed stereotypes around disability and championed inclusivity in sport, entertainment and marketing. He shines as a diversity leader by being truly authentic and selfless with a clear goal advocating for ability.

Best mistake you’ve ever made?

Prior to my media career, I used to run club nights in Canberra. I’d run a number of small events, building confidence to put on a multistage event for 1,500 ppl. Let’s just say a few cost centres (insurance and event fees) weren’t budgeted correctly and a lotta money was lost. The learnings gained in delivering an awesome experience for attendees, were pivotal building block in building my marketing skillset.

Best brand you’ve never worked on and why?

Tourism Australia- the way they sell the Australia brand to the world is 2nd to none.

I love their big bold and beautiful campaigns that truly cut through. With tourism markets coming back to full swing, TA is busy telling the world Australia is open for business.

Best song for inspiration and why?

I’ve been listening to a lot of Fred Again recently. His track – Angie (I’ve Been Lost), is my chosen post-pandemic mood boost!

Best mentor in your life/career?

I’ve been lucky enough to work for some of Australia’s leading publishers. The Sales Mangers I worked with early in my career; Amy Stafford, Elle Lloyd and Sam Nunura, all mentored me in the craft of pitching ideas and delivering partnerships. These 3 were powerful leaders, not only knew how to deliver great work, but drove culture and team development, leaving a huge impact on the professional I am today.

Best place on your bucket list you want to travel?

Very keen to travel though The American Southwest. Opportunity to live out those Lowrider/Cowboy dreams in a classic American road trip, exploring the majestic painted desert.

Best ad of the past decade?

Uber Eats ‘Quiet please’ campaign with the Australian Open. A game changer that truly demonstrated what collaboration means between a brand, event and publisher.

With this campaign, Uber also challenged realm between content and advertising, but achieved it in a way that was surprising and enjoyable, instead of cringy and forced.

Best guilty pleasure?

I’m always on the hunt for the perfect Pad Thai. Outside of it’s homeland, some of the eateries on King Street, Newtown definitely get a nod.