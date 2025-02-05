Lay’s, NFL & Budweiser: The Super Bowl Ads Already Smashing Last Year’s Playbook

The Super Bowl is more than a sporting event—it’s a cultural moment where brands battle it out for advertising glory. This year, early data from System1’s Creative Effectiveness Platform has revealed that the 2025 Super Bowl ads are already outperforming last year’s, with a strong focus on emotional storytelling, distinctive branding, and humour.

System1’s “Test Your Ad” platform measures consumer emotional responses, scoring ads on a 1.0 to 5.9-Star scale based on long-term brand-building potential. Historically, only 1% of ads secure the coveted 5-star rating. However, Lay’s and the NFL have already achieved this milestone, marking a standout year for creative excellence. The average score of early-release ads is 3.7 stars, far surpassing 2024’s average of 2.7 stars.

“Lay’s and the NFL have made Super Bowl history – only four other ads have achieved 5-Stars since 2020,” said Jon Evans, Chief Customer Officer, System1. “By leaning into inspirational and heartfelt stories, they’re driving intense, positive emotions among viewers, resulting in exceptional brand-building potential. When investing $8 million in a single spot, it’s essential for ads to make an impact – releasing early is a great approach for building awareness and excitement before game day.”

Winning Strategies of 2025’s Standout Ads

Storytelling

Lay’s “Little Farmer” tells the heartwarming story of a young girl planting her own potatoes, a narrative that builds tension and resolves with a satisfying conclusion.

Similarly, Doritos’ “Abduction” ad humorously depicts an alien invasion, showcasing storytelling’s power to captivate audiences.

Distinctive Brand Assets

Recurring brand elements maximise recognition and ROI. Budweiser continues its legacy with the Clydesdales, now in their 47th Super Bowl appearance.

Reese’s, on the other hand, leans into its iconic orange backdrop.

Humour

Reese’s slapstick humour, Booking.com’s use of the Muppets, and Michelob ULTRA’s star-studded pickleball battle inject levity, a proven formula for high engagement.

Cultural References

Hellmann’s clever nod to When Harry Met Sally and Häagen-Dazs’ playful spin on Fast & Furious strike a chord with audiences by tapping into nostalgia and pop culture.

Top-Scoring Ads of 2025

Lay’s (Highdive) – Little Farmer (5.9-Stars). NFL (72andSunny) – Somebody | It Takes All of Us (5.6-Stars) Häagen-Dazs (nice&frank) – Not So Fast, Not So Furious (4.7-Stars) Budweiser (FCB New York) – First Delivery (4.5-Stars) Doritos (Dylan Bradshaw) – Abduction (4.4-Stars)

This year’s top-performing ads prioritise emotional resonance over celebrity gimmicks. While four of the top 10 ads feature celebrity appearances, including Catherine O’Hara and Willem Dafoe for Michelob ULTRA, the focus remains on compelling narratives and distinctive branding.

As brands continue releasing teasers ahead of the Big Game, the bar has been set higher than ever. With early-release strategies building excitement and driving awareness, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Super Bowl advertising.

Check out B&T’s wrap of all the Super Bowl ads and trailers here!