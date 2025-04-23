CampaignsNewsletter

Latin American Lollipop Brand Bon Bon Bum Sponsors Lowest-Ranked US Soccer Team To Celebrate Those Who Suck In US Campaign

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Bon Bon Bum, Latin America’s bubblegum-filled lollipop, is making its US debut with the message ‘Suck at Something,’ a campaign that flips failure on its head through a sponsorship of Miami FC, a Division II men’s soccer team in the United Soccer League Championship (USLC). The campaign was developed via creative agency Fred & Farid New York, led by Farid Mokart.

Why would Bon Bon Bum sponsor the lowest-ranked soccer team in the USL championship? Because, as a lollipop brand, they love people who suck. If anyone knows about bouncing back, it’s Miami FC, who battled through a tough 2024 season (3-2-29) but is ready to turn the tide.

“Last season didn’t go our way, but guess what? We’re coming back stronger. With Bon Bon Bum in our corner, we’re reminding athletes and fans everywhere that setbacks don’t define you—how you bounce back does,” Miami FC’s vice president of marketing Nathan Krum said.

“With Miami FC, we’re showing the world that hard work (and a little bit of sweet motivation) pays off. Because when you’re down, there’s only one way to go—up! At Bon Bon Bum, we know that sucking at something isn’t a failure—it’s the first step toward greatness. Falling, fumbling, and getting back up again is how the best stories are made, and we’re here to cheer everyone on, one lollipop at a time,” César Caicedo, CEO of Colombina added.

Available in flavors such as strawberry, watermelon, and passion fruit, Bon Bon Bum is now hitting U.S. shelves nationwide on Amazon, Target, Walmart, and TikTok Shop. Southeast Florida fans can also find it in-store at Publix, Walmart, Target, and CVS.

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

