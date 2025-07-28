La Trobe Uni Shows Duality Of Study In New In-House Work

La Trobe University has launched a new campaign celebrating the “flexibility” of modern university life, developed and produced entirely by its in-house creative team.

The campaign pairs “classic” on-campus study scenes such as libraries, lecture halls, and leafy lawns with “humorous and relatable” at-home moments, like studying on the couch, between loads of laundry, or with a face mask on. The uni said it’s a “fun and fresh” take on how students are blending their study with real life, whether they’re on campus, online or a mix of both.

“We wanted to reflect the desire from students to study in a way that they know will get the most out of themselves – whether that is late night on the couch with a facemask, or at the local café while downing their third coffee. We felt there were engaging ways to bring this to life with photography and copy that is nontypical to the sector” says Darcy Muller, director of brand and creative, La Trobe University.

The campaign reflects a fresh creative direction for La Trobe, with a more distinctive tone and greater focus on how students really experience university life.

“This work reflects a broader shift for our marketing team, we’re exploring bolder, more distinctive creative, bringing more personality into how we show up in market, and building a brand that’s both smart and human,” said Emma Fox, director of marketing “we’re proud to have delivered it entirely in-house.”

Credits

Chief Marketing Officer – Mary Dempsey

Director of Marketing – Emma Fox

Senior Manager, Brand/Partnerships Marketing – Blake Dawson

Senior Manager, Customer Strategy – Zara Cooper

Senior Manager, Domestic Marketing – Sarah Forte

Director of Brand & Creative – Darcy Muller

Senior Creative – Tim Cooper

Senior Creative – Tynique Dimcevska

Head of Design & Production – Sam Aldridge

Production Manager – Dan Cahill

Photographer – Paul Hermes