CampaignsNewsletter

La Trobe Uni Shows Duality Of Study In New In-House Work

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read

La Trobe University has launched a new campaign celebrating the “flexibility” of modern university life, developed and produced entirely by its in-house creative team.

The campaign pairs “classic” on-campus study scenes such as libraries, lecture halls, and leafy lawns with “humorous and relatable” at-home moments, like studying on the couch, between loads of laundry, or with a face mask on. The uni said it’s a “fun and fresh” take on how students are blending their study with real life, whether they’re on campus, online or a mix of both.

“We wanted to reflect the desire from students to study in a way that they know will get the most out of themselves – whether that is late night on the couch with a facemask, or at the local café while downing their third coffee. We felt there were engaging ways to bring this to life with photography and copy that is nontypical to the sector” says Darcy Muller, director of brand and creative, La Trobe University.

The campaign reflects a fresh creative direction for La Trobe, with a more distinctive tone and greater focus on how students really experience university life.

“This work reflects a broader shift for our marketing team, we’re exploring bolder, more distinctive creative, bringing more personality into how we show up in market, and building a brand that’s both smart and human,” said Emma Fox, director of marketing “we’re proud to have delivered it entirely in-house.”

Credits

Chief Marketing Officer – Mary Dempsey

Director of Marketing – Emma Fox

Senior Manager, Brand/Partnerships Marketing – Blake Dawson

Senior Manager, Customer Strategy – Zara Cooper

Senior Manager, Domestic Marketing – Sarah Forte

 

Director of Brand & Creative – Darcy Muller

Senior Creative – Tim Cooper

Senior Creative – Tynique Dimcevska

Head of Design & Production – Sam Aldridge

Production Manager – Dan Cahill

 

Photographer – Paul Hermes

 

Related posts:

  1. MKTG Named Agency Of Record For TAC/AFL Victoria Road Safety Campaign For Three Years
  2. Wattie’s Helps Young Kiwis Navigate Dinner In New Integrated Campaign Via Curious Nation
  3. J.P. Morgan Markets Launches ‘Do. More.’ Global Campaign Via MONK London
  4. Doppelgängers In Brainrot Gen Z-Targeted Music Video Highlight Digital Identity Safety

TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Publicis Groupe Banks PayPal’s Global Media Business Account
Agency Scorecard: Half Dome
Agency Scorecard: UM
L-R (top-bottom): Angel, Damon, Jeff, Adam.
B Corp Agency Today Expands Nationally With DrawHistory Agency Integration
Register Lost your password?