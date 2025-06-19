Kyle Sandilands & Natalie Barr Feature In The Nightly’s Deep Dive On Influence

Seven West Media’s The Nightly, Australia’s only digital evening newspaper, has launched the latest installation of its The Nightly On series: The Nightly On Influence.

The Nightly On Influence includes South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas, radio king Kyle Sandilands, new Australian Olympic Committee CEO Mark Arbib, Sunrise co-host Natalie Barr and Senator Katy Gallagher, plus features on Australia’s biggest social media stars; AI, energy and a new generation; how social media has democratised the fashion industry; and interviews with the country’s sporting code chiefs.

“Influence as we know it is shifting. Those who are traditionally considered people of influence often shy away from that title, while the social media generation have jumped on the term, using it to commodify their ability to impact trends and sway consumer behaviours, and even the voting preferences of their followers,” said magazine editor Jay Hanna.

“Maintaining influence, as the people featured in The Nightly On Influence show, is about demonstrating thoughtful leadership, contributing meaningfully to conversations that matter, and providing experiences that count.”

The Nightly On series launched in October last year. Every quarter it focuses on major themes of the new economy impacting business, politics and the broader society, including exclusive in-depth interviews with thought-leaders, innovators and change-makers.

The Nightly has become a key player in the Australian media sector since it launched in February last year, with a unique audience of more than 3 million a month.

According to audited figures from IPSOS iris, The Nightly recorded 6.95 million page views in April this year, up 59 per cent on April 2024. More 40 per cent its readers are aged 25 to 54, while almost 70 per cent of its audience live on the east coast.

The Nightly team includes some of the best journalists in the country, including reporters from 7NEWS and West Australian Newspapers, and features agenda-setting commentators and analysts including Aaron Patrick, Latika M Bourke, Cameron Milner, Jeni O’Dowd, Andrew Carswell, Nicola Smith, Ellen Ransley and Jackson Hewitt.

The Nightly’s international coverage features stories and columns from The New York Times, The Economist, The Washington Post and CNBC.