Kyle And Jackie O Claim Kate Ritchie Is Joining Nova’s The Fitzy & Wippa Breakfast Show

Kyle And Jackie O Claim Kate Ritchie Is Joining Nova’s The Fitzy & Wippa Breakfast Show
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O have claimed that Nova’s Sarah McGilvray is being “squeezed out” of the  Fitzy & Wippa breakfast show to make way for Kate Ritchie’s return.

If the rumours are true, Ritchie won’t be rejoining co-presenters Joel Creasey and Tim Blackwell as planned, but will instead be joining the Fitzy & Wippa breakfast show alongside hosts Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald and Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli.

Kate Ritchie has been on a break from her Nova FM drive show since October last year – stating at the time that she wanted to focus on her personal life. According to reports, she was fined for a DUI in August and suspended from driving for three months.

Presenters Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson were discussing the industry rumors on their Thursday morning radio show.

The Fitzy Wippa Team Featuring Sarah McGilvray (centre)

Sandilands said “They’re all topsy-turvy over at Nova apparently. All s**t’s gone loose over there.” He went on – “I think they’re putting that chick from Home and Away [Ritchie] on the breakfast show is what I’ve heard.”

Henderson was heard to confirm the rumour saying ‘Yeah, they are.’

“And they’re moving Kate Ritchie onto Fitzy and Wippa,” said Sandilands. He went on to ask, “What happened to Sarah that used to work here?”

“She used to work for us and then she wanted to become a Jackie and had to go to Nova… What happened to her?”

Henderson said she wasn’t sure what happened to McGilvray  (McGilvray vanished from the airwaves three weeks ago). She asked the producers if they had intel.

Kyle and Jackie O

Guest booker Jaimee ‘Mayo’ Blazquez responded to Henderson, saying that McGilvray had been unhappy about the move.

“The industry rumour is that she didn’t get what she wanted [from management], like she was in there, committed for the past – I don’t know – how many years, but then she’d been replaced [by Ritchie] and she obviously wasn’t happy,” Blazquez said.

According to her LinkedIn, McGilvray joined Fitzy and Wippa in 2011 as an executive producer, before becoming a full-time on-air presenter in 2016.

On the Thursday show, Henderson also confirmed a longstanding rumour that Ritchie is being replaced on drive by her regular fill-in Ricki-Lee Coulter.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

fitzy and wippa

Latest News

TEAM LEWIS Launches New Global Consultancy- VIVID
  • Marketing

TEAM LEWIS Launches New Global Consultancy- VIVID

TEAM LEWIS has today launched VIVID, a new global reputation and impact consultancy, designed to respond to the rapidly changing, fast-moving, digital-first world. VIVID will inject pace, emotion, creativity, and visual thinking into reputation management and purpose campaigns. Tapping into skills and knowledge from across TEAM LEWIS’ twenty four offices and six hundred staff, VIVID will assemble […]

April Fool’s Day Comes Early With Extra-Terrestrial Ad
  • Advertising

April Fool’s Day Comes Early With Extra-Terrestrial Ad

A company called Vollebak has apparently created the first-ever billboard for Mars. Standing 45 cm high, the billboard is small, crafted from corrosion-resistant materials, and completely invisible to anyone on Earth. Vollebak founders Nick and Steve Tidball created the billboard to launch the company’s new 3-dimensional V logo. “Launching a new logo is kind of […]

Media.Monks Moves Into Sustainability-First Barangaroo Office
  • Marketing

Media.Monks Moves Into Sustainability-First Barangaroo Office

Media.Monks, the digital-first operating brand of S4Capital, has moved into a sustainable office complex in Barangaroo. The Sir Martin-owned business now resides in the International Towers Barangaroo complex, part of the Barangaroo South development, owned by Lendlease.  The development was set up with sustainability in mind, with the owners on a mission to get the […]

“In The End, We’ll All Become Stories!” Two Gs & Penguin Books Australia
  • Advertising

“In The End, We’ll All Become Stories!” Two Gs & Penguin Books Australia

Independent creative agency Two Gs has launched a campaign for Penguin Books Australia following a competitive pitch. The campaign follows four different readers spreading the word about their latest favourite book, which is weaved cleverly together to form its own unique story. Co-founders of Two Gs, John Gault and Matt Geersen said: “Books are the […]

Triple M Unveils NRL Line Up
  • Media

Triple M Unveils NRL Line Up

The NRL is back and already B&T's Eels-loving editor has spent much of the morning sulking after last night's loss.

Houston strengthens strategy offering; appoints Daye Moffitt and promotes Cara Meade to leadership team
  • Advertising

Houston strengthens strategy offering; appoints Daye Moffitt and promotes Cara Meade to leadership team

Houston has appointed Daye Moffitt (left) as executive strategy director, Sydney and promoted Cara Meade (right) to executive strategy director, Melbourne. The pair will join the brand and design agency’s senior leadership team and report directly to founder and CEO, Stu O’Brien. “Our investment in top-tier strategic talent will pioneer a new era in the […]

Linktree Names Monica Austin As CMO
  • Marketing

Linktree Names Monica Austin As CMO

Linktree has added three executives to its global leadership roster: Monica Austin as chief marketing officer; Farnaz Azmoodeh as chief technology officer, and Sam Rogoway as chief product officer. Austin joins Linktree from Calm, the mindfulness app, where she was recently global head of marketing and communications. Prior to Calm, Monica spent four years at […]