Kirsty Muddle: “Real Progress Will Come When We Stop Treating Equity As Optional”

Kirsty Muddle has never been one to play small. As chief executive officer of practices and products at dentsu ANZ, she operates within a powerhouse network spanning creative, strategy, CX, PR, digital, content, and beyond. But ask her what really drives progress across this expansive landscape, and her answer is deceptively simple: authenticity, equity and a little bit of courage.

As B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media, approach, B&T caught up with Muddle to unpack what these buzzwords mean to her and why they are so much more than just lip service.

At Dentsu, Muddle leads across some of the most dynamic disciplines in media and marketing: from earned attention to entertainment, creative strategy to government relations. But for Muddle, transformation is never surface level; it starts with people. And in an industry still grappling with structural inequality, she’s not afraid to call it what it is.

The biggest challenge facing women in the industry today, according to Muddle, is “visibility, sponsorship and the burden of being ‘the only one in the room’”.

“The onus is still too often on women to fit into systems that weren’t built for them. Leaders need to redesign those systems and make a shift from mentorship to sponsorship, call out bias and stop mistaking confidence for capability. Real progress will come when we stop treating equity as optional”.

Muddle has built a reputation for challenging that norm, not just by opening doors, but by completely redesigning the house. At dentsu, the company’s DE&I strategy is embedded into every layer of the business.

“We’ve moved beyond lip service. We’re interrogating how and where we hire, who gets opportunities and how inclusive our cultural symbols really are. I’m a big believer in designing in belonging – whether that’s through inclusive creative output, team rituals, or leadership accountability,” she explained.

“Belonging isn’t a feeling, it’s a business outcome you can engineer”.

That focus on belonging also fuels her work with clients. With over two decades of experience and a background in econometrics that fuels her love of data, Muddle understands that connection drives business. But connection without representation, she said, is hollow.

“Inclusivity isn’t a side project; it’s a growth strategy. When teams feel seen and valued, the work gets better and so do the results,” Muddle told B&T.

And she doesn’t believe inclusion should only be measured by headcount. “We look at representation, yes, but also retention, engagement, and feedback loops. Are our people thriving, or just surviving? Are diverse voices shaping decision-making? We combine data with lived experience to keep us honest. If the culture isn’t improving year on year, then the metrics don’t mean much”.

That’s why under her leadership, dentsu ANZ is embedding inclusion into its systems, through transparent pay equity reviews, inclusive hiring panels, culturally responsive leadership training, and reverse mentoring.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without a few brilliant people who saw something in me before I saw it in myself. Mentorship isn’t always formal, it’s about having someone who challenges you, advocates for you and opens doors,” she said.

For Muddle, leadership isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about showing up with curiosity and courage. “Impactful leadership isn’t about being perfect, it’s about being bold, curious and deeply human”.

That human-centred approach is why she’s passionate about rethinking mentorship, not just as a structured relationship, but as a culture. At dentsu, that means designing equitable systems, not just relying on good people doing good things. She was candid about the fact that good intentions aren’t enough anymore.

To young women in the industry, Muddle has a message that’s equal parts empowering and practical: “Back yourself. Your perspective is your power, especially in a world craving relevance and connection. Find allies who stretch you and call you forward”.

As a legend of the industry, Muddle has well and truly earned her seat at the table. But she’s quick to point out she’s not climbing alone. She urges emerging leaders to focus not just on skills, but on self-belief.

“Visibility matters. When we spotlight women driving business outcomes, creative excellence, and culture change, we normalise female leadership in spaces where it has historically been underrepresented. It sends a clear message to the industry: this is what great looks like”.

