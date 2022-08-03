KFC Unveils New Festival Fashion Range, As Brewer Heineken Drops Its Own Heinekicks Trainer

Brands are back playing in the fashion space with news overnight that greasy bird chain KFC is set to launch its very own clothing range, while fabled brewer Heineken has dropped hops for high tops with its very own sneakers.

The fast food chain has collaborated with lifestyle brand HYPE to create a collection of clothes and accessories including hoodies, puffer jackets, bags, totes and bucket (no pun intended) hats.

Clearly its targeting a young, festival crowd with the range coming with the tag “look festival-ready and feeling finger lickin’ good”.

The range is set to debut in HYPE’s London store and in selected retailers worldwide from the August 4. Although no plans for Australia have been announced. Alternatively, shop online at justHYPE.com.

Meanwhile, conservative beer brand Heineken is clearly looking for a younger audience announcing a new trainer range called Heinekicks.

The brainchild of the brand’s Singapore agencies Publicis’ Le Pub and BBH Singapore the shoes are a collaboration with “The Shoe Surgeon,” AKA Dominic Ciambrone, a famous sneaker designer who’s made shoes for the likes of LeBron James, DJ Khaled and Drake.

Released in conjunction with Heineken’s new lower-alcohol brand Silver, the high-tops include their own bottle opener and contain actual beer in the soul for a more cushioned walk.

Want a pair? Well, there’s no guarantees there either, with Heineken announcing it’s a very, very, very limited edition. So limited, in fact, only 32 pairs are being made.

The first of which will be on display at 313@Somerset in Singapore as part of the Project Future event, running from August 10.

Commenting on the promotion, Gerald Yeo, marketing director at Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore, said: “The limited edition Heinekicks are a manifestation of Heineken’s constant pursuit of innovation.

“The Shoe Surgeon’s vision of ‘Walking on Beer’ doesn’t just present a new way to enjoy the unexpectedly smooth Heineken Silver experience; it sends the message that an open mind is the key to seizing life’s possibilities.”