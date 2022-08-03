KFC Unveils New Festival Fashion Range, As Brewer Heineken Drops Its Own Heinekicks Trainer

KFC Unveils New Festival Fashion Range, As Brewer Heineken Drops Its Own Heinekicks Trainer
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Brands are back playing in the fashion space with news overnight that greasy bird chain KFC is set to launch its very own clothing range, while fabled brewer Heineken has dropped hops for high tops with its very own sneakers.

The fast food chain has collaborated with lifestyle brand HYPE to create a collection of clothes and accessories including hoodies, puffer jackets, bags, totes and bucket (no pun intended) hats.

Clearly its targeting a young, festival crowd with the range coming with the tag “look festival-ready and feeling finger lickin’ good”.

The range is set to debut in HYPE’s London store and in selected retailers worldwide from the August 4. Although no plans for Australia have been announced. Alternatively, shop online at justHYPE.com.

Meanwhile, conservative beer brand Heineken is clearly looking for a younger audience announcing a new trainer range called Heinekicks.

The brainchild of the brand’s Singapore agencies Publicis’ Le Pub and BBH Singapore the shoes are a collaboration with “The Shoe Surgeon,” AKA Dominic Ciambrone, a famous sneaker designer who’s made shoes for the likes of LeBron James, DJ Khaled and Drake.

Released in conjunction with Heineken’s new lower-alcohol brand Silver, the high-tops include their own bottle opener and contain actual beer in the soul for a more cushioned walk.

Want a pair? Well, there’s no guarantees there either, with Heineken announcing it’s a very, very, very limited edition. So limited, in fact, only 32 pairs are being made.

The first of which will be on display at 313@Somerset in Singapore as part of the Project Future event, running from August 10.

Commenting on the promotion, Gerald Yeo, marketing director at Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore, said: “The limited edition Heinekicks are a manifestation of Heineken’s constant pursuit of innovation.

“The Shoe Surgeon’s vision of ‘Walking on Beer’ doesn’t just present a new way to enjoy the unexpectedly smooth Heineken Silver experience; it sends the message that an open mind is the key to seizing life’s possibilities.”

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Heineken KFC

Latest News

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director
  • Marketing

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director

TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Greatrex as managing director of its Australian business, taking over from Steven Reilly who hands over leadership of TEAM LEWIS Australia after six years with the agency. Fairil Yeo, SVP, APAC at TEAM LEWIS said: “Together with the team, Jennifer will continue the […]

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy
  • Marketing

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy

Scentre Group has signed an agreement with CleanCo, the Queensland Government-owned renewables, low emissions, and hydro company, to source electricity from 100 per cent renewable sources for its Queensland portfolio of Westfield Living Centres from 2025. Scentre Group CFO and CEO-Elect Elliott Rusanow said the agreement is consistent with Scentre Group’s transition plan to achieve […]

Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition
  • Media

Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition

Tag, a global creative production partner to brands and agencies, has announced the acquisition of social media agency L&A Social. Sydney-headquartered L&A Social is a strategic creative social media agency working with international brands, including Volkswagen, Unilever, Ampol, Henkell-Freixenet and many more. Founded in 2012, L&A Social partners with clients to build authentic communities across […]

Peter Fraser Assumes Senior Post At Edelman Global Advisory Australia Unit
  • Marketing

Peter Fraser Assumes Senior Post At Edelman Global Advisory Australia Unit

Veteran Australian corporate affairs, community engagement, and government communications leader Peter Fraser (lead image) has joined Edelman Global Advisory (EGA) as senior advisor and head of the Australia unit of this newly established public affairs and government relations arm of the world’s leading communications firm. Fraser, who most recently served as chief of staff to […]

Edge Interns Surprise With Results International Pitch Win
  • Marketing

Edge Interns Surprise With Results International Pitch Win

Edge’s 2022 Intern program for university students in their final year culminated this month with a real pitch to a pro bono client, Results International (Australia), with the pitch finishing with the client agreeing to launch a new fundraising event using one of the group’s ideas. The interns collaborated over the course of an eight […]

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report
  • Media

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report

Celebrating ten years in the game, BlokeVote has given insight into what they’ve learnt in their Celebrating 10 Years of BlokeVote Report. The report covers how blokes have changed in ten years and how brands can leverage this to build stronger connections with the Blokes in their target markets. Featuring 15 pages of easy-to-digest insights, […]

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA
  • Campaigns

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA

Optus stores in Regional WA have commenced a new outdoor transit campaign with Ads On Wheels to specifically target communities in and around Bunbury, Busselton, Kalgoorlie, Albany and Geraldton. Paul O’Neill, Optus territory general manager – Regional WA, said he was pleased to partner with Ads on Wheels to promote the Optus brand across regional […]

The Brands That Braved Splendour
  • Campaigns

The Brands That Braved Splendour

Do you only attend rock musical festivals for the corporate brand activations? Get jiggy to this Splendour shakedown.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion
  • Advertising

Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion

Australian adtech company Veridooh has launched in the UK as part of its plans to take its independent out-of-home (OOH) verification solution to new markets around the world. Veridooh’s patent-pending, proprietary solution, SmartCreativeTM, independently collects all the data needed to track, measure, and verify the performance of DOOH campaigns. Founded in 2019 by Mo Moubayed […]