Kayo Sports Scores New Multi-Year ESPN Distribution Deal

Kayo Sports has extended its two-decades long relationship with ESPN through a new multi-year distribution agreement. The renewed arrangement, which also includes Foxtel, will see subscribers continue to enjoy live sports and programming on ESPN and ESPN2, including the best of US sports such as the NBA, NFL, MLB, UFC, WNBA and NHL.

The deal reinforces the unique aggregation of FOX SPORTS Australia and ESPN content on Kayo Sports, providing subscribers with over 50 of the biggest and most popular sports from Australia, the US and around the world.

As part of the new agreement with ESPN, Foxtel Business will also be the exclusive distributor of ESPN for commercial businesses, including in licensed venues, for the first time. Foxtel Media will also continue to provide ESPN with advertising opportunities on Kayo Sports.

Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany said: “We have enjoyed a wonderful, world-leading relationship with ESPN that spans more than two decades – a remarkable achievement in the dynamic world of media. This renewal combines ESPN’s premium coverage of the best US sports with our unrivalled portfolio, including the AFL, NRL and cricket, cementing Kayo Sports and Foxtel as the ultimate destination for Australian sports fans.

“This agreement not only continues our relationship with ESPN but confirms our commitment to offering sports fans Australia’s most diverse, dynamic, and comprehensive sports experience.”

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand senior vice president & managing director, and head of ESPN Asia-Pacific, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: “Our relationship with Foxtel is one we value immensely at ESPN and we are thrilled that Foxtel and Kayo Sports will remain a part of the ESPN ecosystem in Australia.

“ESPN now reaches millions of Australians and demand is growing for our premium offering as the ‘Home for Hoops’ and the best of US sport, plus locally led coverage and studio shows. We’re thrilled to serve sports fans anytime, anywhere in this market.”

ESPN delivers thousands of hours of live sports action, plus live events and on-demand replays, and is home to major sporting events such as NBA Finals, NFL Super Bowl, MLB World Series, NCAA March Madness, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, FIBA Asian Cup, FIBA World Cup and more. Upcoming events on ESPN includes the new NBA and NFL season, Major League Baseball post-season, FIBA Asia Cup and more, in addition to local programming and studio shows.

ESPN also hosts fan-favourite studio shows such as SportsCenter, The Pat McAfee Show, NBA Today, and First Take, along with iconic original programming including its award-winning library of 30 for 30 films.

The extension of the ESPN agreement also means that Kayo Sports and Foxtel will continue to provide extensive, round the clock coverage of the UFC with ESPN’s UFC Fight Night coverage complementing Kayo Sports and Foxtel’s UFC pay-per-view events and dedicated Main Event UFC channel.

ESPN is available and in HD as a live channel on Kayo Sports. ESPN (ch. 579), ESPN HD (ch. 509), ESPN2 (ch. 580) and ESPN2 HD (ch. 510) are available to Foxtel subscribers on the Sports package.