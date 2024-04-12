Kayo Sports Crowned Adland’s Best Ballers At The Media Hoops Grand Final!

Kayo Sports took home the trophy at last night’s ESPN Media Hoops in Sydney’s Moore Park.

Following a tense and hotly contested final that saw Kayo Sports tied 7-7 with fellow finalists Now We Collide at the buzzer, Kayo Sports took home the trophy following a sudden-death shootout.

Now We Collide beat out Dentsu on their way to the final and Kayo Sports dispatched The Joy Agency in their semi-final.

B&T was in attendance for the games, as were a number of industry spectators for the remarkably high-quality matches. Fox Sports, OMD, This Is Flow, Wavemaker, ESPN, EssenceMediacom, The Trade Desk and Kaimera all joined the tournament but were knocked out in earlier rounds.

The Kayo Sports team, however, were the ones who took home the trophy, the glory and an exclusive Sydney Kings pre-season experience. The team are set to attend a closed pre-season practice, followed by a Q&A with the Kings and the Australian Boomers head coach, Brian Goorjian — a truly money-can’t-buy prize!

Following the on-court action, the winning team and the runners up all headed over the road to Winghaus, for an equally impressive selection of chicken wings, onion rings and revolving beer towers.

And we promise, B&T actually did some work.