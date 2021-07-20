Katherine Williams Appointed Wakemaver Search Director

As it ramps up its digital capabilities, GroupM media agency Wavemaker has appointed Katherine Williams as Search Director responsible for SEM product and leading the specialist team.

Williams recently returned from five years in New York where she held roles at Initiative, Hearts & Science and Resolution implementing best-in-class cross platform strategies in search, social, eCommerce and programmatic.

She has a wide range of experience across search, social, eCommerce and programmatic. She has worked across multiple categories and some of the largest global and Australian advertiser brands including SAP, P&G, Merck, Revlon, Mazda and Target.

James Hier, Wavemaker chief growth & product officer, said, “with more than a decade of experience in Search, in global roles across Australia, the UK and US, Williams is a leading talent in performance marketing and a great new addition to our growing digital team at Wavemaker.”

“Her passion is combining digital marketing with analytics to shape business growth which aligns perfectly with Wavemaker’s purpose of provoking growth for our clients. We’re thrilled to have her on board.”

She will work closely with Wavemaker’s national head of search, Jake Whitten, and Wavemaker’s SEO and CRO experts to drive their One Search approach that delivers improved efficiencies for clients.

Williams said, “with Search capabilities at its core, I truly believe Wavemaker is perfectly positioned to deliver brilliant work for our clients. I’m confident my well-rounded experience will give a 360 ° point of view that keeps all the dots connected across Wavemaker’s One Search approach. Above all else, I’m excited to be working alongside such smart and genuinely nice people.”

Wavemaker is part of GroupM, the investment arm of WPP AUNZ, Australasia’s largest creative transformation company.