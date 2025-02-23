Katherine Chatfield Appointed Editor Of Woman’s Day

Are Media, omnichannel content company for women, has announced the appointment of Katherine Chatfield as editor of Woman’s Day.

Chatfield has joined the weekly lifestyle brand and is responsible for leading the content strategy and editorial direction.

An experienced content creator, Katherine has worked across digital and print for companies such as News Corp, ACP Magazines, Fairfax, Pacific Magazines and Verizon – as well as content creation and copywriting for companies in Australia and the UK including Myer Marketplace, Selleys, Berocca, The Good Guys and Australian Unity.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the team at a time when the brand is really coming into its own as a digital-first, omnichannel powerhouse. One thing our stories all have in common is that they have heart and that is what really connects with millions of women every week across digital, social, EDM and print. We’re really going to be pushing the boundaries when it comes to exclusive digital content, video storytelling and social-first strategies. You can expect more real-time engagement across loads of platforms, and there will be seamless brand integration as well. This is the beginning of a new era for Woman’s Day. We’re going to be bigger, bolder and more connected than ever before,” Chatfield said.

“I’m incredibly excited to see Kathrine Chatfield step into the role of editor at Woman’s Day, one of Australia’s most iconic and trusted brands. As we look to the future, Katherine is perfectly poised to take Woman’s Day to new omnichannel heights – building on its rich heritage while evolving it into an even more dynamic, digitally led powerhouse,” Are Media general manager, Entertainment, Susan Armstrong added.