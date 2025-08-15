Just When You’ve Seen It All: Agency Fandoms Make Their Way To Instagram

There are social media accounts for everything these days. From home renovations to Game of Thrones fan fictions (could Darth Vader really beat the Night King?), you could spend hours doom scrolling random content.

But never before (or at least as far as we could tell) has the internet laid its eyes on a creative agency fan account.

But we’ve discovered a Wieden+Kennedy stan in Sydney, running a balls-to-the-wall attempt to get noticed by the agency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wieden+Kennedy SYD’s Biggest Fan (@wk_sydney_unofficial)

B&T tracked down the anonymous superfan behind the memes, and asked them about their unique obsession.

1) Why do this? Why are you such a fan of the Wieden+Kennedy Sydney office?

Great dogs, great work, great clients (I’m loving the new McCafe blend). Friendly vibe on Instagram—I recommend giving them a follow!

2) For those who don’t already follow, what sort of content do you make?

Oh you know, the normal stuff. I’ve done drawings of their posts, made mixtapes, and merch. I’m building a diorama of their office in Minecraft. Normal stuff.

3) How have they reacted? Do you think they know you exist?

They drop nice comments all the time. Plus a few DMs here and there. On some level I want to get patted on the back, but then at the end of the day it helps them, that’s all I can ask for. I want them to be happy.

4) There’s a rumour that this is just a thinly veiled attempt at getting an invite to their Christmas party. Is that true? What’s your goal here?

It started as the chance to get onto the McChicken Christmas yacht, but now I’m not so sure. The more time I spend on them the more I like them.

5) Do your friends know about this? Are they worried?

Most of my friends would say this is totally something I would do, and makes sense for me, whatever that means.

6) Any message you want to give the team at Wieden+Kennedy directly?

You guys are great, never change, also please look at my work.

7) What should readers do after seeing this story?

Step 1. Open the Instagram app

Step 2. Press follow on the Wieden+Kennedy Sydney account

Step 3 Follow me