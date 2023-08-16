Just One Week To Go Until The B&T Women In Media Awards!

Things might not have played out how a lot of Aussies would have liked it to yesterday, however, none of us can deny that the last few weeks of the FIFA Women’s World Cup have shown the magic that happens when we all cheer on women.

For the first time in history, men, women and children from across the country have been cheering on women with equal enthusiasm to that of which they cheer on men.

As one emotional Instagram user posted on the CommBank Matilda Instagram page “You’ve made us so proud. A boy in my class today said, ‘Sam Kerr is the best soccer player in Australia’ and it made me so emotional. Your impact has been profound 💛💚”.

Well next week you have a chance to cheer on women a little closer to home with the B&T Women In Media Awards.

Whilst gender parity has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, there still remains a lot of work to be done and we are still seeing big gaps in the industry when it comes to key positions of power in influence such as in creative and financial roles.

This is why it is so important to keep the momentum going and not stay still when it comes to gender equality.

A lot of the real magic of the B&T Women In Media Awards is the industry coming together and really cheering on the incredible work that the women in the industry do.

So if you feel called to attend, please ACT NOW because tickets are selling fast!

The awards night will take place at 5:30pm-11:00pm, Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal Friday 25th of August

As well as the winners of these awards, we will also be crowning the People’s Choice Winner and revealing the B&T Women In Media Power List.

