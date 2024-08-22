Just Better Care Offers Your Own Brand Of Support In New Campaign Via The Core Agency

Franchised provider of in-home aged care and disability support services, Just Better Care, has launched a new integrated campaign via The Core Agency to highlight the personalised services it offers its customers.

The campaign features 15-second vignettes showing the everyday lives of Just Better Care customers as they receive support services across Australia.

From travel and transport assistance to a pickleball game, to a cheeky cheat meal among a healthy batch of meal preparation, the spots playfully highlight the way Just Better Care offers individual services to every customer.

“Our latest campaign authentically demonstrates the individuality in which Just Better Care empowers its customers,” said Jon Skinner, co-founder and creative partner at The Core Agency. “It’s great to show older Australians and people living with disability continuing to be active with their hobbies and passions all whilst remaining engaged in their communities.”

“One brand value that has remained consistent in our 19 years of operation is that the customer always comes first, and that each person has choice and control over their services, this campaign only serves to reinforce and celebrate this benefit for all our customers,” said Alison Chandler, chief executive 0fficer of Just Better Care Australia.

“We have a longstanding and valued relationship with The Core Agency and this latest work from the team is consistent with the Core Agency process to get to the core of a brand strategy and nail it,” said Ryan McMahon, general manager – brand and marketing at Just Better Care. “Our franchise owners are thrilled that it rallies against the parody of material from other providers”.