Junkee Launches ‘The Junkee Pov’ Substack Newsletter In Partnership With Bank Australia

Youth publication Junkee has launched a Substack newsletter offering, ‘the junkee pov’ sent every Wednesday, in partnership with Bank Australia.

Junkee’s newsletter launch builds on creator-led commentary on global entertainment, music fandoms, internet culture and social-trending conversation. Now, the junkee pov expands upon the masthead’s approach to content by sharing rotating creator takeovers of its regular segments ‘pov of the week’, ‘radar’, ‘aux’, ‘letterboxd’.

“As always, the Junkee team has so much to say and it’s exciting to see this conversation expand across new mediums for our deeply engaged community. Now, you can find us directly in your inbox hyping up Australian artists, obsessing with fellow fans, yapping about our niche passions and making sense of the world,” Alice Griffin, managing director, editor-in-chief, Junkee Media said.

The Junkee pov has been delivered with the support of returning partner Bank Australia and features an exclusive sponsored segment for the first 10 weeks. ‘Junkee’s Climate School’ offers insight into Bank Australia’s banking policy and sees Junkee creators share actions and sustainable swaps its young audience can make daily to have a positive impact on the world.

This partnership will also see Bank Australia reappear in one of Junkee’s most popular social-first formats, ‘Presents,’ in a fortnightly drop from 21 May unpacking the latest in worrying weather updates.

“An authentic value alignment is undeniably at the centre of all successful Gen Z marketing in 2025. Climate concerns reflect one of the biggest issues facing our youth audience right now and we couldn’t be more thrilled to platform how Bank Australia, as a certified B-Corp bank, invests our money in the clean energy transition,” Jannah Anderson, marketing and partnerships director, Junkee Media said.

“Partnering with Junkee makes a lot of sense for us. Their youth audience is smart, switched on, and they care about climate and the world in general. Through sharing this genuine alignment, we hope to connect with young people determined to create positive change with one of the most powerful levers we all have: what the money in your bank account is funding,” Lucy Berry, senior marketing manager, content, Bank Australia added.