AdvertisingNewsletter

JOY Wins Media Account For Picklebet

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Picklebet has appointed independent media and communications agency, JOY, to manage its media account following a competitive pitch.

“JOY was a standout, understanding the creative strategy, working collaboratively with us and our creative agency partner on how this could be amplified and executed in non-traditional media, whilst creating value and differentiation,” Dan Wilkinson, Picklebet said.

“Right from the get-go, we felt Picklebet was a great fit for JOY given its deep belief in using creative thinking to challenge their industry. We are truly excited to work with Picklebet to grow their market share and business,” Matt Keegan, Partner at JOY added.

Founded in 2020, Picklebet is a racing, sports and esports betting entertainment company based in Australia and built for a global audience. It has offices in Brisbane, Sydney, Darwin and Manila.

JOY is an independent consulting, creative and media group.

Related posts:

  1. TerryWhite Chemmart Revamps Retail Media Platform TWC Connect
  2. Astronomer Turns Coldplay Cheating Scandal Into Crisis Comms Masterclass With Gwyneth Paltrow At The Helm
  3. Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad Soars, Before Backlash: ‘It’s Racist, Sexist & Eugenics-Coded’
  4. Hopeful Monsters Expands To WA

TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

Latest News

MKTG Named Agency Of Record For TAC/AFL Victoria Road Safety Campaign For Three Years
farsiight Secures Move With Us Account As Leadership Team Expands
Colgate-Palmolive Partners With DoubleVerify To Optimise Video Campaign Effectiveness
iProspect Joins Mamamia & eBay To Showcase Pre-Loved Fashion
Register Lost your password?