JCDecaux And The Aus Government Collab For Vaccine Tally Campaign

JCDecaux And The Aus Government Collab For Vaccine Tally Campaign
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux has partnered with the Australian Government Department of Health to launch an official national vaccine tally campaign across the country to support the race for more Australians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The campaign, which includes a national vaccination counter that will be updated daily and will feature across a range of JCDecaux’s digital large format and small format assets in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.

Including high-profile sites such as Sydney’s Warringah Freeway, Kew Junction, Melbourne and Brunswick St in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane.

The idea is that the countdown will inspire Aussies to go out and get jabbed, this isn’t the first JCDecaux has worked on campaigns to encourage vaccination rates. Earlier this year it also supported the “Arm Yourself” vaccine campaign on its bus network across Australia’s five capital cities, free of charge.

Max Eburne, JCDecaux’s chief commercial officer, said. “JCDecaux has sought to help businesses, our frontline workers and the Government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been part of the regional “Shop Local” campaign in partnership with SCA and featured our own “Thank you” campaign for Australia’s essential workers.

“This latest Department of Health campaign uses simple data-driven dynamic creativity to drive daily audience engagement and is our way of helping Australia to achieve its vaccination targets

“Working closely with the Australian Government Department of Health, and media agency UM, JCDecaux has donated sites to help support the Government’s efforts to get upwards of 70 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated so the country can safely reopen.”

Simon Grace, head of Australian government partnerships at UM, said:” We are pleased to be partnering with JCDecaux on the vaccine tally campaign. Any additional support of the Australian Government’s messaging is always welcome.”

The vaccination tally campaign launched today.

Please login with linkedin to comment

JCDecaux Max Eburne The Australian Government

Latest News

White ladders leaning on to content written bull's eye target on blue wall. Horizontal composition with copy space. Content concept.
  • Marketing
  • Media

New Research Identifies ‘Commerce Content’ As Key Revenue Driver For Brands And Publishers

Two new research reports have revealed key drivers for ‘commerce content’ and the massive revenue opportunity it presents for digital publishers and brands. Published by independent media organisations, commerce content allows readers to understand the goods and services promoted by an editorial team. It’s now a major part of the partnership ecosystem, and a way […]

Foxtel Appoints Lana Greenhalgh As Commissioning Editor, Drama
  • Media

Foxtel Appoints Lana Greenhalgh As Commissioning Editor, Drama

Lana Greenhalgh (pictured) has been promoted to commissioning editor, drama for the Foxtel Group. In this role, Greenhalgh assumes responsibility to work on the procurement, development and production of all Foxtel Group scripted commissions. Specifically, Greenhalgh will manage the pitch process from the creative community and make recommendations to the business on which projects best […]

TVSquared’s Global Converged TV Study Uncovers Need To Move Past Legacy Approaches To Reach Total TV Audience
  • Media

TVSquared’s Global Converged TV Study Uncovers Need To Move Past Legacy Approaches To Reach Total TV Audience

TVSquared, the global leader in converged TV ad measurement and attribution, today released “The State of Converged TV: A Look at Global Trends & Adoption,” in conjunction with third-party research firms, Dynata and Advertiser Perceptions. As the first global view on converged TV, the report represents survey insights from nearly 1,000 buyers across Australia, the […]

FUJIFILM Australia Names April5 As Creative Agency For Electronic Imaging Division
  • Marketing

FUJIFILM Australia Names April5 As Creative Agency For Electronic Imaging Division

Fujifilm has appointed April5 as its creative agency for the Electronic Imaging division in Australia. April5 will head up the local creative campaigns with a focus on brand awareness, product launches and the retail experience. Together, Fujifilm and April5 have developed the new Fujifilm COLOUR MASTERY brand ID campaign which launched this month. Alicia Beachley, founder […]

Content Production Agency Eric Tom & Bruce Say A Lot For MND Victoria By Saying Nothing At All
  • Campaigns

Content Production Agency Eric Tom & Bruce Say A Lot For MND Victoria By Saying Nothing At All

With current restrictions forcing the cancellation of MND Victoria’s traditional fundraising walking event for the second year, fresh thinking was required. Creative content production company Eric Tom & Bruce (ETB) delivered with a new concept, “Shut Up! For MND”. The campaign asks participants to remain totally silent for 12 hours in a day in October […]

London, UK - July 31, 2018: The buttons of the app Reddit, surrounded by Pinterest, Whatsapp, and other apps on the screen of an iPhone.
  • Technology

Reddit Launches Predictions For Users To Test Their Knowledge

Reddit has launched its first new user feature in two years, with users now able to share their knowledge on certain topics through ‘Predictions’. Built upon the existing Polls feature on Reddit, Predictions takes it one step further, allowing users to predict the outcome of an event or conversation. Reddit says it’s all about gamifying […]

Clems Sydney CEO Pete Bosilkovski Departs
  • Advertising

Clems Sydney CEO Pete Bosilkovski Departs

Clems' Pete Bosilkovski departs to spend more time with family. So far no comment from said "family" about the move.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
MyBond Appoints Patrick John Esangga To Head Of Marketing
  • Marketing

MyBond Appoints Patrick John Esangga To Head Of Marketing

MyBond has announced the appointment of Patrick John Esangga as the head of marketing, as the company embraces the next growth phase of the business. With a diverse career encompassing 15 years in marketing and brand management across global, local, and start-up brands, Esangga brings his valuable experience, vast network of contacts and passion. Esangga’s […]

Releaf Group Appoints Involved Media & Department Of The Future
  • Marketing
  • Media

Releaf Group Appoints Involved Media & Department Of The Future

Two leading marketing services companies, independent media agency Involved Media and content agency Department Of The Future (DOTF), have joined forces to work with Releaf Group. A joint pitch by Involved Media and DOTF has seen the companies appointed to handle creative strategy and campaigns and media strategy, planning and buying for the fast-growing medical […]

VMO Exclusively Secures Half Billion Dollar Queen Street Village Development On The Goldie
  • Marketing
  • Media

VMO Exclusively Secures Half Billion Dollar Queen Street Village Development On The Goldie

Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO), Australia’s leading digital-outdoor provider has announced a major win securing the exclusive tender for the new Queen Street Village development on the former Gold Coast Hospital site at Southport, Queensland. Queen Street Village is on track to evolve into a vibrant, mixed-use lifestyle development, comprising of retail, entertainment and dining districts, […]