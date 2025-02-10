Jazz Twemlow Returns To Paper Moose As Senior Creative

Indie B-Corp and full-service creative agency Paper Moose has welcomed back Jazz Twemlow returning as a senior creative copywriter.

Starting in stand-up, Jazz has racked up writing credits on radio and TV (The Roast; Tonightly with Tom Ballard; The Weekly; The 6.57 News), coupled with NGO and political work.

He was executive producer, showrunner, head writer and performer on digital comedy series Nice Shorts and Amazon Prime’s satirical sketch show The Moth Effect. Jazz was also the creative force behind Paper Moose campaigns such as “’Don’t be a Tosser’, as well as work on Bushells, felix mobile, and Australian Ethical.

Jazz teams up with creative lead Claire Sutton to push the agency’s trademark blend of hands-on craft with left-field ideas, and they’re off to a good start: since rejoining the agency, the duo have been on a runaway pitch win.

“We know dull, expected ads don’t work. Jazz’s experience across entertainment and behaviour change campaigns means he’s got a knack for unlocking unexpected, occasionally daft, but always effective ways to communicate. It’s great to have him back,” said Nick Hunter, CEO and co-founder at Paper Moose.

“He’s also gone and got a degree in psychology so now his powers are even more terrifying. He must be stopped.”

On joining the herd, Jazz said: “As someone who loves agonising over how to translate weighty ideas into something that engages audiences, Paper Moose is a dream home. It’s got this huge spirit of play matched by scientific obsession and authentic values. I spend a lot of the day laughing. Also, there’s free kombucha and nibbles: as soon as they’re gone, I’m off.”

Outside Paper Moose, Jazz enjoys singing with the Sydney Philharmonia, continues his psychology studies, and volunteers for Lifeline.